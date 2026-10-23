Jamie Miller becomes first Welsh artist in 15 years to top UK singles chart

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Cardiff singer Jamie Miller has become the first Welsh artist in 15 years to top the UK singles chart.

The 29-year-old’s track Babydoll has reached number one, making him the first Welsh artist to achieve the feat since Sian Evans featured on DJ Fresh’s Louder in 2011, according to the Official Charts Company.

He is also the first solo male Welsh artist to reach the summit since Shakin’ Stevens topped the chart with Merry Christmas Everyone in 1985.

Miller told Official Charts: “I don’t even know what to say other than thank-you so much for getting me number one, this is the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life, I love you guys.”

Babydoll was released in August and climbed the chart following a remix featuring Off Campus star Antonio Cipriano. A dance trend accompanying the song has helped spread its popularity on social media.

Miller grew up in Cardiff and attended Corpus Christi Catholic High School before reaching a national audience on The Voice UK in 2017.

Aged 19, he joined Jennifer Hudson’s team and finished third in the competition.

His former music teacher, Natasha Evans, recently told BBC Cymru Wales that his ability had been apparent from his first year at secondary school.

She recalled how older pupils wanted Miller in their groups for the school’s annual talent show.

“I mean, since Year 7, he was absolutely incredible. When he first walked into school, we used to do a talent show every year where we put all of the Year 11s in charge of a group kind of similar to The Voice,” she said.

Miller continued building his career after the television competition, with his 2021 single Here’s Your Perfect becoming a major streaming hit. He has since released further music and toured internationally.

Ms Evans said his chart success followed years of work.

“The last 10 years, Jamie’s worked so hard since The Voice. He really has. I mean, at school he enjoyed school, but it was all about performing. It was all about singing and dancing. That’s all he ever wanted to do, really.”

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