Janet Finch-Saunders praised for asking question in Welsh at Senedd

Stephen Price

After causing outrage by urging a minister to answer a question in English recently, Janet Finch-Saunders MS has been praised for asking a question in the Senedd in Welsh.

The Tory MS asked Plaid Cymru MS Heledd Fychan in Welsh: “I would like to ask about the statement from the Health and Social Care Minister, how are they working to remove scabies from Wales?”

The question was raised after a Welsh hospital restricted visitors and closed two wards following an outbreak of scabies.

Hywel Dda health board said the wards at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, were shut because of the infection, and visitors had been limited.

Scabies is a highly contagious skin infestation, caused by microscopic mites that burrow under the skin and spread through close skin contact.

The health board said a number of cases were being managed in healthcare and the community, which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire, and the risk to the wider public was low.

Finch-Saunders continued in Welsh: “Over the last month, we have seen a hospital closing wards because of the presence of scabies. The number of cases of scabies in Wales has increased from 1,300 in 2018 to over 12,000 cases from 2023-2024.

“This is very worrying and causing significant uncertainty for patients and making people think twice before going to the hospital.

“We need to take urgent steps to deal with this foul problem.”

As she sat down, a Senedd Member can then be heard saying, “Well done, Janet” while others in the room shared their support.

Heledd Fychan MS responded by thanking Finch-Saunders for the question and congratulated her on her ‘Cymraeg gwych’.

Commenters were quick to commend the Tory MS’s effort on social media, too, with one writing (translated): “This will do wonders to raise the profile of the Welsh language! Maybe more MSs will follow her example now.”

Former Big Brother contestant, Church in Wales Minister Glyn Wise added (translated): “Very good, Janet! Keep practising. It’s good to hear Welsh being spoken at the Senedd from all parties there.”

Another added: “What a classy way to deal with last month’s unintended blunder. Bravo!”

Anti-devolution Facebook page ‘Wales for a United Kingdom’ was quick to mock her efforts, however, writing: “There was concern in the Senedd this afternoon after a Conservative MS appeared to be having some kind of medical episode. The member was actually trying to speak Welsh.”

This week’s move from Finch-Saunders comes after a recent exchange between the Tory MS and Plaid’s Heledd Fychan which racked up tens of thousands of views on social media, after a question about Welsh NHS waiting lists was asked by Finch-Saunders in English, which the Plaid MS answered in Welsh.

While Fychan responded in Welsh, Bangor, Conwy and Môn MS Janet Finch-Saunders interrupted, stating. “I did ask the question in English.”

Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Fychan responded: “Yes, and we have two languages here, so I will use the Welsh language to reply to your question. Thank you. Is the interpretation working for the Member now?”

At the time, there was no fault with the Welsh language translation system as had been speculated and video evidence shows that the translation is completely without fault.

Welsh and English are the official, equal languages of the Senedd, which provides full simultaneous translation services for all plenary sessions and committee meetings.

Both languages are treated on a basis of equality in all proceedings, records, and publications, and live translation headsets and digital audio feeds are available on-site and online to provide real-time simultaneous translation between Welsh and English.

Welsh language campaigners, Cymdeithas yr Iaith, shared recently: “In a country where we don’t have many language rights, one of the few places where the right to use Welsh is established is the Senedd Chamber.

“Now is the time to turn the tide in favour of the Welsh language in the Senedd’s administration. It is essential to ensure that the Senedd, including the Members themselves, are brought under the Welsh Language Standards, so that a robust legal framework is in place.

“We also call on all Members of the Senedd to make greater use of the Welsh language in their work. We want more Welsh in the Chamber!”

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