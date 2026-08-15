Japanese delegation explores investment opportunities in Welsh food and farming

Nation.Cymru Staff

Investors from Japan have been given a taste of what Wales has to offer as they explored opportunities in the country’s growing food, farming and agricultural technology sectors.

Wales welcomed the delegation as part of a visit showcasing the country as a destination for inward investment, innovation and sustainable food production.

The delegation included representatives from leading Japanese organisations involved in vertical farming, agri-tech and food infrastructure development, as well as the Japan Plant Factory Association.

They met with First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, who said: “Wales has a long and successful relationship with Japan, home to more than 70 Japanese-owned businesses employing thousands of people across the country.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Japanese delegation to the Royal Welsh Showground and showcase the quality food and drink Wales is proud to share with the world.

“We want Wales to be at the forefront of innovation in food production, sustainability and agricultural technology, and this delegation highlights the opportunities for international businesses to invest here, bringing new technologies, creating skilled jobs and strengthening our food supply chains.

“The growing collaboration between Japanese organisations, Aberystwyth University and the Agile Cymru programme demonstrates how Wales can bring together world-class research, industry expertise and government support to drive innovation.”

Japan is Wales’ second-largest source of inward investment, after the United States, and since 2012-13, Wales has secured 61 investments from Japan. Over 70 Japanese-owned companies currently operate across the nation, employing approximately 7,400 people.

The relationship between Wales and Japan spans more than 50 years, beginning with investments from companies such as Sony and Panasonic.

Today, Welsh Government continues to work with Japanese businesses and organisations to support investment and partnerships across sectors, including food and drink, clean energy, semiconductors, life sciences and the creative industries.

Trade also remains an important part of the relationship, with Wales exporting over £282 million worth of goods to Japan in 2025.

During the visit, delegates met with representatives from Welsh Government, industry and academia to learn more about research being conducted in Wales, as well as opportunities within controlled environment agriculture.

Discussions focused on how investment and innovation can support resilient food systems and productivity growth across the food and drink sector.

The mission also highlighted emerging collaboration between Japanese organisations and Aberystwyth University through Agile Cymru, supporting knowledge exchange and research in controlled environment agriculture.

Professor John Doonan, Director of the National Plant Phenomics Centre, a BBSRC funded facility based at Aberystwyth University, said: “Aberystwyth University has a long-standing reputation for agricultural and environmental research, and we are delighted to be working with partners from Japan to explore new opportunities in controlled environment agriculture and sustainable food production.

“This collaboration provides an exciting platform for knowledge exchange, bringing together expertise from Wales and Japan to address some of the key challenges facing global food systems. Through our involvement in Agile Cymru, we are helping to create the conditions for innovation, investment and commercial opportunities that can deliver benefits for both nations.”

The visit follows the Year of Wales and Japan 2025, which focused on economic, educational, cultural and sporting links between the two countries.

The campaign included Wales’ participation at Expo 2025 Osaka and a programme of trade, investment and collaboration between Welsh and Japanese organisations.

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