Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to transform a vacant city centre office space into a Japanese-inspired capsule hotel offering compact, affordable sleeping pods have been given the green light.

Zedwell Cardiff Limited has received the go-ahead from Cardiff council planners to transform the first, second and third floors of Oliver House on High Street into a new capsule hotel.

The wider Zedwell company currently operates multiple locations in London with plans to expand to Manchester and Edinburgh in 2027.

Planning documents read: “The Zedwell capsule is a compact, sustainable sleeping pod offering a private, secure and affordable alternative to traditional hotel rooms.

“Inspired by Japanese capsule hotels, it provides short stay guests with a comfortable, privacy focused option featuring ambient lighting, Hypnos mattresses and lockable shutters.

“Designed to promote rest and wellbeing, the capsules cater to modern urban travellers and the social accommodation market.”

Each capsule is designed for one-person only. The capsules are arranged on two levels with the upper ones planned to be accessed by a fixed ladder.

Large shared bathrooms with private shower stalls and toilets will also be available as well as a lounge area.

The development will bring the long-term vacant upper floors of Oliver House back into beneficial use as well as introduce a “high-qulaity design-led” hotel in the city centre.

Other benefits include increasing visitor footfall, which would support local shops, restaurants and other city centre businesses.

Employment opportunities will also be created through hotel operations, housekeeping, maintenance and management.

The Co-op bank at the ground floor of the building is planned to be retained.

According to the application, little interest was shown in retaining the upper floors of the building as offices.

It reads: “The reasons for the lack of interest include homeworking and agile working practices having increased since the Covid 19 pandemic, which has resulted in a decline in the number office transactions, with overall volume of space transacting declining.

“This has impacted the whole office market, but especially the secondary market.

“The general decline in demand for budget focused office accommodation has continued, as the flight to quality phenomenon continues with occupiers wanting higher specification offices in the best locations.”

Other reasons included the general condition and appearance of Oliver House and the location being “a bit peripheral” to the other offices around Cardiff Central.