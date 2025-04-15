JD Vance: US ‘working very hard’ with UK on negotiating ‘great’ trade deal
The US is “working very hard” with the UK on negotiating a “great” trade deal, vice president JD Vance has said.
US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on imports to the United States several weeks ago, rocking the world economy, sending stock prices tumbling and sparking fears of a global recession.
Since then, Mr Trump has rowed back on tariffs, reducing the rate paid on imports from most countries to 10% and, on Saturday, exempting electronics such as smartphones and laptops from the levy – including the 145% charge on imports from China.
Tariffs
The Government has been hopeful of a deal to exempt the UK from Mr Trump’s tariffs, and in an interview with the website UnHerd on Tuesday, Mr Vance said he was optimistic that both sides could come to a mutually beneficial agreement.
“We’re certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government” on a trade deal, Mr Vance said.
“The President really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the Queen. He admires and loves the King. It is a very important relationship. And he’s a businessman and has a number of important business relationships in [Britain]. But I think it’s much deeper than that.
“There’s a real cultural affinity. And, of course, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country.
“I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries.”
‘Reciprocal relationship’
Mr Vance said the “reciprocal relationship” between the US and UK gave Britain a more advantageous position than other European countries when it comes to negotiating new trade arrangements, adding: “While we love the Germans, they are heavily dependent on exporting to the United States but are pretty tough on a lot of American businesses that would like to export into Germany.”
Business and trade minister Sarah Jones welcomed Mr Vance’s comments but declined to comment on the progress of negotiations.
She told LBC: “The conversations are ongoing, I can’t update more than that.
“We know we’re in a good position.
“We are having good conversations.
“The Secretary of State (Jonathan Reynolds) has been having good conversations with his partners and there is a deal there to be done, but as to when that will be done, I wouldn’t be able to tell you, but it’s positive that the vice president is positive about our negotiations.”
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will aim to continue negotiations for an economic deal with the US later this month when she travels to Washington to attend the International Monetary Fund’s spring meetings with other finance ministers.
Brilliant news for the UK and the Labour Party.
Not if the Trumpians utilize the same strategy and tactics which they’re employing towards Ukraine.
And why wouldn’t they?
Enjoy lower standards in food, British farmers suffering competition from cheap imports, tax breaks for tech companies whilst the most vulnerable in UK society face cuts. Sounds wonderful.
Cosying up to Christian facists like Trump and Vance won’t end well. Especially after Vances speech attacking the UK about free speech.
We don’t make anything to sell them and they don’t make anything we want apart from American candy.
Vance and Lammy praying together…
That sends a chill for all in the UK @Lemmy not Lammy
Reynolds better wear a stab vest…front and back…
Trump in the White House yesterday was caught on a live mic saying they want to send US born and bred to foreign concentration camps. They are already sending people that are legal in the country and no due process.
Wer should walk away from this rogue nation.
Trump wrecks. That is all he does. he will not honour any agreements. We will have abased ourselves on the world stage.
Any Labour MP’s looking in, get your CV updated.
Stick your chlorinated chicken where the sun don’t shine.
No thanks, the UK needs to keep well away from this awful state of lunacy.