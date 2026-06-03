Jenrick defends Reform UK’s response to Henry Nowak murder case

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Robert Jenrick has defended Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after he was branded “unforgiveable” for his response to the murder of Henry Nowak.

Sir Keir Starmer condemned Mr Farage at Prime Minister’s Questions for suggesting the 18-year-old’s murder should be met with “rage”.

Mr Farage, meanwhile, appeared on the airwaves on Wednesday night warning that division in the UK will “get far worse”, as he was asked whether his response was inflaming tensions, adding that riots in Southampton on Tuesday were “the beginning”.

Mr Jenrick, Reform’s Treasury spokesman, was asked by ITV’s Peston whether his boss was seeking to exploit the murder of the student in Southampton for political capital.

The student’s parents had urged against the case being used to create “further division, hatred or tension”.

He replied: “No. What Nigel is doing is demanding action. We want to see change.

“I never want to see another young life lost like Henry Nowak’s, and I’m afraid if we just brush this under the carpet… if we respond with the usual thoughts and prayers mantra – which is what you’re hearing from the Prime Minister and from many other people in politics – nothing will change.”

Mr Jenrick said he “of course” would condemn violence, which erupted at protests in Southampton on Tuesday night, as he was pressed about why his boss did not take the opportunity to do so when he appeared in the Commons.

The Reform MP added: “He did not have an opportunity in the House of Commons to condemn the violence.

“He stood up to ask a question to the Prime Minister, and a whole flank of boorish Labour, Lib Dems, and Gaza sectarian MPs that surround us… attacked him for asking the important question.”

Elsewhere, appearing on Times Radio, the Reform leader defended himself over his approach to the case, including his suggestion that the public’s response should be “pure, cold rage”.

Mr Farage told the broadcaster: “Cold rage. I used that term very, very deliberately. Was I angry watching what had happened? Yeah, I bet you were too. Millions of us were.

“In fact, it’s hard to be a human being and not be angry watching it. But I suggested that rage was put in a cold way, not a hot way.”

Inciting division

Asked if there was a danger this could be interpreted as inciting division, he replied: “The division will get far worse. What you saw in Southampton last night is the beginning.

“If we get large numbers of young, white males who think the police are prejudiced against them, goodness knows where we go. This has to end.”