Jeremy Corbyn to launch new Gaza Tribunal book at Cardiff event

Nation.Cymru staff

Jeremy Corbyn MP will launch The Gaza Tribunal: Britain’s Complicity in Genocide, a powerful new book examining the devastation in Gaza and the role of the British government in enabling Israel’s actions in Cardiff this weekend.

Organised by Cardiff Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Cardiff PSC), the event will take place on 24 October at 2.30pm at the Temple of Peace, Cardiff, bringing the debate about Britain’s responsibilities under international law to a Welsh audience.

Written by Jeremy Corbyn, Professor Neve Gordon, Dr Shahd Hammouri, with an afterword by the author Sally Rooney, the book brings together testimony from Palestinian survivors, journalists, human rights campaigners, international legal experts and whistleblowers. It documents the human cost of the destruction in Gaza and examines serious questions of political responsibility, complicity and accountability.

The book follows the Gaza Tribunal inquiry held in London in 2025, which gathered evidence and testimony concerning Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza and Britain’s role. It seeks to preserve this evidence and contribute to the wider struggle for justice and accountability.

Clive Haswell, Co-Chair of Cardiff PSC, said: “Wales has a proud tradition of international solidarity, a commitment to social justice and a belief that human rights must apply to everyone. The suffering of Palestinians in Gaza demands more than expressions of concern. It demands action.

“This book raises fundamental questions about Britain’s responsibilities under international law and the need to ensure that public institutions and political leaders are held accountable.

“Wales must play its part in challenging complicity, to hold the UK Government accountable for its role in one of the worst crimes of our time, defending international law and standing firmly with the Palestinian people.”

Frankie Finn, Co-Chair of Cardiff PSC, said: “The Gaza Tribunal is an important contribution to the struggle for truth and justice. The voices of Palestinian survivors and the evidence gathered must not be ignored, and serious questions about the British government’s role for instance in relation to the supply of arms to Israel and the reconnaissance flights carried out by the RAF of Gaza, must be answered.

“Solidarity means more than words. It means demanding accountability, ending complicity in violations of international law and taking practical action to defend Palestinian rights. This launch is an opportunity for people in Wales to engage with the evidence and strengthen the call for justice.”

The launch comes amid continuing calls for an independent inquiry into Britain’s role in the war in Gaza and for meaningful action to uphold international law.

Cardiff PSC is inviting members of the public, campaigners, trade unionists and all those concerned about human rights to attend the event, hear more about the book and discuss the path towards accountability and justice for Palestine.

The tickets are free and are available to book here.

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