Jeremy Corbyn to speak at Your Party Cymru founding conference

Nation Cymru staff

Jeremy Corbyn will address the founding conference of Your Party Cymru in Aberystwyth University this summer, with the party vying to ‘fill space’ left following Labour’s Senedd election drubbing.

The conference marks a major milestone in the creation of a new left-wing political movement in Wales, after Plaid Cymru’s historic Senedd election win dismantled 100 years of Labour dominance in the country.

Your Party was founded last November at the UK-level, but next month a distinctly Welsh party will be established, with its own constitution, structures and strategy ahead of the next Senedd elections.

The two-day hybrid conference, which will also be accessible online, will see members of Your Party from across Wales debate on how they intend to fill the vacuum left by the disintegration of Labour.

Party organisers believe the failure of mainstream parties to address the worsening cost of living crisis, pressures on public services, and growing inequality across Welsh communities, has resulted in a collapse of trust in the status quo, but the rise of Reform in Wales has highlighted the danger of false alternatives that feed off division and scapegoating.

Jeremy Corbyn, Your Party leader, said: “Wales deserves a political movement rooted in solidarity, democracy and hope. Across our communities, people are facing rising costs, struggling public services and a political system that too often feels distant from their lives.

“Your Party Cymru has been built by people who believe Wales can do better — trade unionists, campaigners, community organisers and ordinary people who want politics to work for the many, not the few. This founding conference is an opportunity to bring people together from every part of Wales to shape something genuinely democratic and member-led from the ground up. At a time when division and fear are being exploited by the right, we need unity, compassion and collective action more than ever.

“I’m proud to support the founding of Your Party Cymru and look forward to seeing members come together in Aberystwyth this July to help build a fairer, greener and more hopeful future for Wales.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Party Cymru (@ypcymru)

Jeremy Corbyn won control of his new party’s leadership committee following a contest with fellow ex-Labour MP Zarah Sultana back in February.

Supporters of the former Labour leader won 14 of the 24 seats on Your Party’s central executive committee (CEC), double the seven seats won by Ms Sultana’s backers.

Your Party’s adoption of a collective leadership model last year had been seen as a victory for Ms Sultana, with Mr Corbyn preferring a single leader.

But the results meant that Mr Corbyn was named as the party’s parliamentary leader as it sought to move on from the infighting that has plagued its foundation.

Mr Corbyn said party members had backed “a mass, socialist party that takes the fight to Starmer and Farage”.

In a statement after the results, he said: “Now, the real work begins.

“We have a precious opportunity to unite our movement around a bold vision for this country – one that creates a more caring, equal and peaceful world for all.

“I look forward to working with all members to make this vision a reality.”

Your Party Cymru

Maria Donnellan, Wales CEC Member, said: “People across Cymru know that too many decisions affecting their lives are made without them. They see communities struggling with the rising cost of living, public services under pressure and growing frustration with politics as usual. Many feel that the existing parties are no longer listening or offering answers that match the scale of the challenges people face.

“That is why we are building something different. Your Party Cymru is being shaped from the ground up by its members and the communities they serve. Our conference will not simply be a launch event or a photo opportunity. It will be a founding moment where members from across Cymru come together to decide our founding documents, shape our priorities and take collective ownership of the party’s future. Every member has an equal voice, every vote counts, and together we will begin building a democratic socialist movement rooted in the communities of Wales.”

The conference follows a series of regional all-member assemblies held across Wales earlier this year, alongside consultations on how the party should organise itself geographically and democratically.

As well as formal debates and votes, the conference will feature fringe events, workshops, and speakers, and offers members the opportunity to shape the future direction of the party.

Organisers say the event is intended to bring together trade unionists, campaigners, organisers and first-time activists from across Wales.

Members will also be invited to participate in collaborative drafting processes for the party’s constitution, standing orders, organisational strategy and political statement ahead of the conference.

The conference will take place at Aberystwyth University, Penglais Campus, from 9am–6pm on Saturday 18 July and 9am–5pm on Sunday 19 July.

In-person tickets are priced at £10 per day, with organisers encouraging members facing financial barriers to get in touch for support.

Your Party Cymru is also currently recruiting volunteer stewards and accessibility stewards to support the event.