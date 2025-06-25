Jess Fishlock backs campaign against human trafficking

Martin Shipton

Wales star Jess Fishlock is one of seven European footballers who have joined forces this summer to highlight the scourge of human trafficking.

The campaign group It’s a Penalty uses sport as a platform to educate and empower the public to recognise and report signs of the despicable practice.

Backed by Fishlock – Wales’ all-time leading goalscorer – the campaign is also backed by NGOs and top companies in the travel and hospitality industries. The campaign will run from June until August, reaching millions across the continent.

Fishlock was a key member of the Welsh women’s football team that made history after securing qualification for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, marking their first-ever appearance in an international tournament

Her fellow campaign ambassadors are Seraina Piubel (Switzerland), Melvine Malard (France), Jill Roord (Netherlands) Mary Earps (England), Leila Ouahabi (Spain) and Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Norway).

Protect lives

Jess said: ““Sport has given me a platform, and I’ll always use it to stand up for what’s right. Human trafficking is a global issue—but through awareness and action, especially at major events, we can make a difference and protect lives.”

Human trafficking involves exploiting a person through force, fraud or coercion for profit, a human rights violation affecting individuals of every age, gender, race, and nationality.

It’s the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world and shows no signs of slowing down. According to the International Labour Organisation, an estimated 50 million people are trapped in modern slavery worldwide, with increasing prevalence across Europe. Due to its hidden nature, the full scope and scale of human trafficking is difficult to measure, but its impact is widespread and devastating

The campaign brings together a powerful coalition of organisations committed to taking action against human trafficking. Its headline partner is Booking.com, with other groups supporting including Accor; Uber; American Airlines; Sysdoc; the British Embassy in Berne, Switzerland; Border Force; FIZ Fachstelle Frauenhandel und Frauenmigration; Platform Traite, and La Strada International.

Raising awareness

Femi Thomas, Chief Compliance Officer at Booking.com, said: “Collaborating with It’s a Penalty is key to raising further awareness of human trafficking with our accommodation partners, empowering them to quickly recognise the signs and to loop in the relevant authorities to take action.

“This partnership is an important amplifier of our commitment to addressing modern slavery risks throughout the travel value chain and with all our partners.”.

Campaign activities include a 30 second awareness video featuring the campaign ambassadors screened across British Airways and KLM flights; digital signage within airport terminals and key transport hubs across Europe; educational resources and staff training provided to Booking.com and Accor to help identify trafficking in hotels and properties.

Multilingual posters and QR-code linked digital materials will be visible across Switzerland, guiding the public on how to identify human trafficking; Coordination will take place with local anti-trafficking organisations throughout the campaign, while resources shared with Border Force hubs across Europe and rearview mirror hangtags will be shared with Uber drivers, together with further information.

Inspire

Sarah de Carvalho, CEO, It’s a Penalty, said: “Sport has the power to inspire and spark change, and through the It’s a Penalty Campaign we are leveraging the UEFA Women’s Euros to shed light on this issue and prevent exploitation. Together with our dedicated partners, we are committed to make a difference and leave a positive legacy in the communities hosting the games across Switzerland and Europe.

“It’s a Penalty aims to prevent human trafficking, exploitation and abuse, using sport’s unifying power to drive local and global educational campaigns during major sporting events.

“Such events present unique opportunities to unite communities, foster cross-sector collaboration, and raise awareness about human trafficking—leaving a lasting,positive legacy.

“While these events do not cause trafficking, they can amplify existing patterns and displace them geographically. With large crowds and increased visibility, the heightened attention created by such events enable powerful platforms and opportunities to highlight the year-round prevalence of trafficking and push for systemic change.”

“It’s a Penalty customises these campaigns for each host location, achieving worldwide reach averaging 180 million people. The multifaceted approach includes collaboration with sectors like sports, travel, tourism, law enforcement, and NGOs.

Having so far campaigned during 20 major sporting events, It’s a Penalty, together with its partners, has facilitated the protection of over 17,028 survivors of abuse, exploitation and trafficking, and prevented thousands more from being targeted.

Parallel to these campaigns, It’s a Penalty runs three core programmes:

Common Protect: advocates for legal reform in Commonwealth countries to prevent child exploitation;

Student Ambassador Programme: empowers university students to combat exploitation.

Consultancy: help businesses and large corporations implement best-practice tools that go beyond compliance.

“From supply chain training to survivor-centred policies, we support ethical action at every level.”

Eurostat’s April 2025 report revealed that the EU had 10,793 registered human trafficking victims in 2023, marking a 6.9% increase from 2022 and the highest since 2008. Some 63% of these victims were women or girls, with a rise in forced labour cases.

Child exploitation

In Wales figures show that between 2022 and 2023 there were 2,389 cases of child exploitation in Wales. According to the Modern Slavery end-of-year summary for 2024, law enforcement agencies in Wales made 563 referrals of suspected human trafficking cases. Of those referred, 75% were male (adults over 18 and children under 17) with the most common types of exploitation experienced by men and boys being labour and criminal exploitation.

Among women (adults over 18) and girls (children under 17) sexual exploitation was the most prevalent form.

Due to its hidden nature, the full scope and scale of human trafficking is difficult to measure.

Campaign activities include the following:

Airlines and Airports. The football players appear in a 30-second awareness film set to air on British Airways and KLM flights, encouraging passengers to stay informed and learn how to recognise and report exploitation. Their message is reinforced through campaign posters and digital signage – highlighting key indicators of human trafficking – which will be displayed at key locations across Switzerland.

Hospitality Industry. Educational resources and staff training provided by Booking.com and Accor to help identify trafficking in hotels and properties.

Transport: Uber drivers in Switzerland will receive rearview mirror hangtags for their vehicles with trafficking awareness messaging and reporting details.

Public Awareness. Multilingual posters and QR-code linked digital materials will be visible across Switzerland, guiding the public on how to act safely and responsibly.

Spotlight Partner Border Force will display campaign signage at strategic transport hubs across Europe.

NGO Collaboration. Local and European anti-trafficking organisations will offer expertise and support throughout the campaign.

An individual experiencing human trafficking or exploitation may:

• Appear afraid, anxious or withdrawn.

• Appear disoriented or unfamiliar with surroundings.

• Be deceived about salary or working conditions

• Be threatened with violence, humiliation, blackmail, or excessive debts that do not decrease.

How to Report Human Trafficking. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 999 in the UK.

To report suspicions of human trafficking, seek advice or support in the UK, call the Modern Slavery helpline on 08000 121 700 or report concerns online.

