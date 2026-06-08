Jet-ski riders could face prosecution for breaking harbour speed limits

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Jet-ski riders are continuing to flout speed restrictions in a north Wales harbour, says a council report warning evidence could lead to prosecutions.

The Conwy Harbour master’s report details how water sports enthusiasts are breaking the law, as well as how the recent heatwave has led to a litter problem across the county’s popular beaches.

Conwy Harbour Advisory Committee will meet next week to discuss the issues.

The report compiled by harbour master Matthew Forbes says: “A minority of PWC (personal watercraft) riders continue to contravene the 10 Knot maximum speed limit within Conwy Harbour.

“Working in conjunction with the CCTV unit, footage of infractions is being recorded and warning letters have been issued.

“When sufficient evidence is available to be confident of discharging the criminal burden of proof, i.e. beyond a reasonable doubt, a prosecution will be sought.”

The report added: “Clear unambiguous warning signage is displayed at the Beacons slipway and the exits to Conwy and Deganwy Marinas, and two yellow special marks denote the limits of the speed-restricted area.”

The report also says last month’s heatwave has led to issues with litter across the county’s beaches.

“The heatwave at the end of May led to a lot of activity on the county’s beaches,” it reads.

“Harbour staff spent mornings litter picking the beaches and promenades, diverting resources away from other tasks. Up to 20 bags of litter a day were removed during this period.”

The issues will be discussed at the Harbour Advisory Committee at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ on Wednesday, June 10.