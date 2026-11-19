Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A jewellery and antiques trader has said her high street shop is being undercut by pop up events including in publicly funded buildings.

Dawn Floyd previously received an apology from her local council after it allowed a community arts centre it manages to hold a jewellery valuation day despite it having agreed it would consider the impact on high street businesses before accepting bookings.

Ms Floyd, the owner of St Mary’s Street Collectables in the centre of Chepstow, said she is now disappointed to find the Palmer Centre, an independent community cafe and venue, is holding a jewellery and vintage buying event.

“We pay an awful lot of business rates to stay in town, mine are something like £800 a month, and for that we get the council working directly against us when it let out the Drill Hall,” said Ms Floyd.

As Chepstow Town Council provides funding to the Palmer Centre, Ms Floyd said in her opinion it is responsible for its activities and said: “The Palmer Centre get £12,000 a year from the council so they are responsible for what’s going on there.

“We contribute to that £12,000 and are paying to keep them going.”

The Palmer Centre has said hiring its space is a “proper means” to support itself financially and it has no safeguarding concerns surrounding the planned event.

A valuation event was also advertised at a local pub recently and Ms Floyd, who has operated in the town for 15 years and previously in Tintern for 33 years, said: “We should all be supporting each other in this town.

“I have been trading in the area for 50 years. I’m not here today gone tomorrow. I trade very much on my reputation. My mother was a gemologist so I grew up in the trade and it’s taken years of experience.”

Ms Floyd said: “We might as well join them, we don’t have to have a shop we could do these events or online only.”

Town Council

In February this year Chepstow Town Council wrote to Ms Floyd and said it is committed to supporting the high street and recognised her complaint about commercial operators hiring the Drill Hall and acknowledged a valuation event “was in direct competition with your own business.”

It promised at that time to “assess commercial hire at the Drill Hall on a case-by-case basis taking into account any impact the booking may have on retails business in the town”.

However Ms Floyd complained in June following a further event when the council apologised for an oversight but said it couldn’t cancel the contract to stage it.

The council has told Ms Floyd her complaints about the Palmer Centre should be addressed to its trustees, which it had also told her when she previously complained about events it hosted earlier this year.

In a statement its trustees said: “The Palmer Centre, in common with community centres throughout the UK, hires out space to organisations and individuals for a variety of activities, which is a proper means of helping to ensure our financial viability as a charity.

“The company hiring the hall on the occasion is responsible for any business carried out. The centre has a safeguarding policy in place and there are no concerns on those grounds ahead of the event.”