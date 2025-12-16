Jo Stevens accused of ‘dinosaur-like attitude’ towards Welsh

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens was accused of having a ‘dinosaur-like attitude’ towards the Welsh language, as the issue was raised twice during First Minister’s Questions.

Plaid Cymru MS Cefin Campbell made the comments as he criticised Ms Stevens’ decision not to use Welsh in her role as MP for Cardiff East, describing it as a sign of “an incredible lack of respect” for the language.

Mr Campbell asked First Minister Eluned Morgan what discussions she had held with the Secretary of State for Wales to “convince her of the importance of our national language in public life”.

He told the chamber that attitudes such as those he attributed to Ms Stevens were ones he believed “had long since disappeared from Wales”.

The comments follow earlier scrutiny of the Welsh Secretary’s approach to the language, which has drawn criticism from Welsh language campaigners and Plaid Cymru politicians who argue that senior public figures in Wales should actively support and use Welsh wherever possible.

Eluned Morgan emphasised the official status of the Welsh language and reaffirmed her commitment to its promotion across public life.

“Welsh is an official language in Wales and it’s good for people to be able to use the Welsh language with public bodies and with elected members,” she said.

The First Minister also highlighted recent efforts to promote Welsh on an international stage, including during a summit of the British-Irish Council.

“I’m someone who is very eager to ensure that the language is promoted at every opportunity,” she said. “That’s why, in the summit in the British-Irish Council recently, the Welsh language was a central feature.”

She said delegates from across the UK were welcomed in Welsh by the Archbishop of Wales, describing it as the first time many had heard the language spoken.

“It really made an impact on the people who were there,” she added.

Engagement

The First Minister also highlighted growing engagement with the language within Wales, noting increased participation in Welsh learning programmes.

“As you know, I always want to encourage people to use the Welsh language, and I’m pleased to see that more people than ever are learning Welsh through the National Centre for Learning Welsh,” she said.

Earlier in the session, Independent MS Rhys ab Owen referred to an exchange of emails between Jo Stevens and a constituent, reported earlier this month by BBC Cymru Fyw.

In the correspondence, constituent James Lewis questioned why Ms Stevens’ leaflets and social media output were English-only, particularly given her role as Secretary of State for Wales and the presence of Welsh-medium schools in her Cardiff East constituency. He suggested the Labour Party could assist with translation.

In her reply, Ms Stevens said she recognised the historical and cultural importance of Welsh but argued that English was the working language of the UK Parliament and spoken by almost all of her constituents. She added that there is no statutory requirement for MPs to provide bilingual communications.

Mr ab Owen rejected that response, telling the First Minister that Welsh in Cardiff was “far more than just one of a number of languages” and that arguments based on universal English-language understanding “belong in the past”. He urged Ms Morgan to encourage Ms Stevens to adopt bilingual correspondence as a New Year’s resolution, reflecting the equal status of Welsh and English in the capital.