Jo Stevens accused of snubbing Senedd committee looking at the future of Welsh steel

Martin Shipton

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has been criticised for refusing to give evidence to a Senedd committee examining the future of the steel industry in Wales and the impact of job losses at Tata’s Port Talbot steelworks.

The closure of the remaining blast furnaces led to up to 2,800 job losses, although the company is investing in a new, more environmentally friendly electric arc furnace that will require far fewer workers.

In a letter to Ms Stevens, Andrew RT Davies, Chair of the Senedd’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee, said: “I am extremely disappointed that the UK Government has not been able to put forward a Minister to give evidence to the Committee as part of our Future of Welsh Steel Inquiry.

“I acknowledge, and would like to thank you for attending our session in November 2024. However there have been significant developments since that meeting, and it is vital that we hear the UK Government’s perspective on progress.

“The clerking team has been in contact with both your office and that of the Secretary of State for Business and Trade to try and arrange a suitable time for you to attend. The Committee has been as flexible as possible with dates. It is deeply frustrating that we have not heard anything from the Department for Business and Trade.

“Although I appreciate your wish to wait for the Steel Strategy to be published before giving evidence to the Committee, the wide-ranging nature of our inquiry means that your input is important for many matters beyond just those covered by the Strategy. It encompasses the impact of blast furnace closures at Port Talbot on both the local and wider Welsh and UK economies, the support available for those made redundant, and how recent developments at Tata align with broader government initiatives such as the Celtic Freeport.

“Therefore, UK Government engagement is crucial for the Committee to develop a well-rounded view and to ensure our recommendations are as robust and informed as possible.

“With limited time remaining before dissolution [in advance of May’s Senedd election], I urge you, or another UK Minister, to reconsider and attend a Committee session at the earliest opportunity. Your contribution would be invaluable to our work and to the future of the Welsh steel industry.”

Mr Davies concluded by stating he was copying the letter to Peter Kyle, the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade.

‘Appropriate ‘

A Wales Office spokesperson responded: “The Secretary of State for Wales has appeared before the Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee’s inquiry into the future of Welsh steel and intends to do so again in the future.

“She has informed the Committee that she intends to appear again at the most appropriate moment in the development of the UK Government’s steel policy so she can provide members with the best possible evidence on the future of the industry.

“The UK Government’s ongoing support for steelmaking ensures that Welsh steel has a bright future. As chair of the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board the Welsh Secretary has acted decisively to support workers and businesses in Port Talbot, allocating £122m in funding into the local community to provide support for thousands of workers and supply chain businesses during Tata Steel’s transition to electric arc steelmaking.”