Jo Stevens leaves role as Welsh Secretary as Burnham begins Cabinet reshuffle

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Jo Stevens has confirmed she is no longer Secretary of State for Wales as Prime Minister Andy Burnham began reshaping his Cabinet following his victory in the Labour leadership contest.

The Cardiff East MP announced her departure on Monday, bringing to an end two years in the role after she was appointed by Sir Keir Starmer following Labour’s 2024 general election victory.

Stevens, who has represented Cardiff East since 2024 after previously serving as MP for Cardiff Central, was reappointed as Shadow Welsh Secretary by Starmer in 2021 before entering Cabinet after Labour won power.

Her departure comes as Burnham begins appointing his own ministerial team after succeeding Starmer as Prime Minister.

In a statement posted to X, she said: “Serving as the Labour Party’s first Secretary of State for Wales for the last two years has been a privilege and an honour.”

She added: “Wales has seen the biggest budget settlement for our public services in the history of devolution, our steel industry saved and transformed for the future, the largest public investment in Wales in history through new nuclear at Wylfa, a generational commitment of £14 billion for our Welsh railways, the best local growth fund settlement of any of the UK nations and so much more.”

The outgoing Cabinet minister later said: “I wish the new Prime Minister (Andy Burnham) and my successor the very best in their new roles and know that they will do a great job, alongside our new Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates, in delivering for the people of Wales.”

Ms Stevens said former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer “leaves with the country in a much better place than he found it”.

Among the first senior Cabinet ministers to leave government were Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Steve Reed, who had served as Environment Secretary and later Housing Secretary.

Lammy said on social media that he “would have been proud to continue serving in Cabinet”, but added that “a new Prime Minister is entitled to build his own team”.

Reeves described serving as Chancellor as “the privilege of my life”, saying the economy was “stronger, fairer and more resilient” than when Labour entered government in 2024. She wished Burnham and his new Cabinet well and pledged her support from the backbenches. Reports suggest she declined an offer of another senior government role.

Disappointed

Reed said he was “disappointed to be leaving Government now” and paid tribute to Starmer, adding: “Keir Starmer showed loyalty to me by appointing me to his Cabinet. I make no apology for returning that loyalty.”

Business Secretary Peter Kyle, former Technology Secretary Liz Kendall and Attorney General Lord Hermer also confirmed they were leaving government.

Earlier in the day, Prisons Minister Lord James Timpson and Science Minister Lord Patrick Vallance announced they had stepped down.

Burnham is expected to unveil further ministerial appointments as he completes the first major reshuffle of his premiership.

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