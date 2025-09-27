Jo Stevens warns against Welsh independence, suggesting it could cause austerity

Plaid Cymru’s ambition of an independent Wales could drag the country back into austerity, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens is expected to argue at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool this weekend.

Independence would result in working-age adults in Wales paying more than £11,000 extra each year in tax to retain current level of public services, the Labour Party has claimed following analysis by the UK Government.

Referendum

Plaid Cymru’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has previously ruled out holding a referendum on Wales leaving the UK in the first term of a Plaid-led Welsh government.

But he has told the PA news agency it could happen within “our lifetime”.

Speaking at the conference on Sunday, Ms Stevens is expected to say both Labour governments in Wales and Westminster are placing the country at the centre of national renewal.

“Together as Labour governments we are setting out the path of renewal towards a fairer, more prosperous Wales, proud of our history and in control of our future,” she will add.

Choice

Ms Stevens is expected to point to the choice facing Welsh voters at the Senedd elections in May, arguing “Labour is the only party on the side of working people”.

The minister will also say: “If Plaid want to be taken seriously, they need to confirm whether they’re going to tax Welsh families into poverty, or cut public services to the bone.

“Labour has ended austerity in Wales. Don’t let Plaid impose it on Wales again.”

‘Talk Wales down’

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson responded: “It’s rather telling that Jo Stevens has opted to use her conference platform to talk Wales down at a time where more and more Labour voters are coming over to Plaid Cymru with our positive vision for our nation and belief in our potential.

“As Labour scramble for relevance, the people of Wales know that what is actually hitting them hard in the pocket is happening on Labour’s watch.

“The two-child benefit cap, the national insurance hike, winter fuel payment cuts, soaring energy bills and the lack of economic growth is a shameful record after a promise of change. After 26 years of failing to ensure national renewal for Wales, Labour really isn’t as good as it gets.

“The 2026 Senedd election is an opportunity to break free from Labour and vote for a progressive Plaid Cymru government that will deliver a fairer, more prosperous future for all. With Labour in disarray, it’s now a clear choice between Plaid’s vision or Reform’s division.”