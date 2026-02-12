Joanna Scanlan named new ambassador for Size of Wales, as environmental charity celebrates 15th anniversary

Adam Johannes

BAFTA-winning Welsh actor Joanna Scanlan has been named a new ambassador for Size of Wales, as the environmental charity celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Scanlan, who won a BAFTA for her performance in After Love and recently appeared in the BBC drama Riot Women, brings more than star power.

She has long been a committed advocate for social justice, equality, and environmental responsibility, a rare combination in an industry often obsessed with celebrity for its own sake. She will now use her profile to champion the charity’s work in protecting tropical forests and supporting Indigenous communities.

Joanna Scanlan said: “I’m delighted to become an Ambassador for Size of Wales. Their work shows how a small nation can take meaningful responsibility for its global impact, by standing in solidarity with Indigenous communities who are protecting some of the most vital ecosystems on the planet. At a time when the climate crisis demands both courage and compassion, Size of Wales offers a powerful and hopeful model.”

Founded in 2010, Size of Wales operates on the simple but radical principle that small nations can make a tangible difference in a world where corporate greed and government inaction devastate forests, cultures, and livelihoods.

Rainforest

It was founded with the ambitious goal of conserving a patch of tropical rainforest the size of Wales itself. Today, it supports seven forest protection projects and a tree-planting initiative across Africa and South America, and works to make rainforest conservation a serious national response to the global climate crisis

The charity works directly with Indigenous Peoples, supporting locally led projects while connecting people in Wales to the global struggle against climate collapse. They highlight how decisions made at home can have far-reaching consequences for ecosystems around the world.

Size of Wales also hits closer to home with its Education Programme, visiting schools across Wales to deliver interactive workshops and events that teach young people why protecting the planet matters. while its Go Green Day encourages schools, businesses, and individuals to take “green action”.

Nicola Pulman, Director of Size of Wales, said: “As we mark 15 years of Size of Wales, we are proud to welcome Joanna Scanlan as an Ambassador. Her work on screen and her values off screen align closely with our mission to ensure that Wales continues to play its part in protecting the world’s forests and standing alongside Indigenous peoples. Her voice will be invaluable as we look ahead to the next chapter of our work.”

In a world where governments waffle and big corporations dictate the terms of climate action, the charity aims to amplify the voices of Indigenous Peoples, on the frontlines of environmental defence and forest protection, working to save some of the planet’s most critical habitats, and to encourage Wales to reckon with its global responsibilities.