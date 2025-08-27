Job seekers at risk amid surge in CV-writing scams, warns LinkedIn

Fraudulent CV-writing services are now the biggest scamming threat to online job hunters as the busy post-summer hiring season gets under way, LinkedIn has warned.

The professional networking site revealed that over a third (37%) of job scams reported on the platform globally now involve offers to write or improve CVs, which give poor quality or misleading results and often use artificial intelligence tools that are available at no cost.

These scams can also put personal information at risk, with CV-writing fraudsters twice as likely to ask LinkedIn members to take the conversation off the platform.

New graduates

The alert comes ahead of the typical annual jump in recruitment throughout September, with workers returning from their summer holidays and as new graduates enter the workforce for the first time.

Hiring soars by 44% on average in September across the UK, according to LinkedIn.

But the group said there are now half as many job openings per applicant compared with 2022, with recruitment becoming ever more competitive.

Oscar Rodriguez, vice president of trust at LinkedIn, said: “Job hunting can be a stressful time, which can leave people vulnerable, particularly recent graduates who are entering the job market for the first time.

“Scammers prey on anxiety and inexperience, including offering services that can compromise personal data or cost money without delivering value.

“While the overwhelming majority of fake accounts on LinkedIn are blocked before they’re reported, it’s essential that job seekers stay vigilant and know what red flags to look out for so they can spot scams and stay safe in their job hunt.”

Fake accounts

LinkedIn said it blocks 99.7% of fake accounts before they are reported, but urged members to be vigilant and be on alert to those offering these services, with scammers five times as likely to come from outside a job seeker’s network on the site.

Recent data has highlighted the worrying boom in recruitment fraud, with Lloyds Banking Group revealing last month it had seen cases of “advanced fee” job scams soar by 237% since the start of this year.

Keith Rosser, chair and company director at recruitment scam reporting service JobsAware, said: “JobsAware has witnessed a sharp increase in job scams over the last few years.

“Finding ways to make job searching safer is crucial, especially as hiring becomes more digital and scams become ever more sophisticated.”

– Here are a list of five “red flags” drawn up by LinkedIn for job hunters to watch out for:

1. Scammers often use fake profiles with little to no activity: Is this person in your LinkedIn network? Do they have a profile picture, followers and meaningful connections? Do they post on their feed?

2. Scammers will try to take you away from the platform: Be cautious if you are asked to leave LinkedIn to visit another website or continue the conversation elsewhere, including on a messaging app.

3. Scammers will behave in suspicious or unprofessional ways: Unsolicited messages, offers that seem too good to be true, vague job descriptions, or poor grammar and spelling can all be signs of a scam.

4. Scammers may ask for your personal information early on: A legitimate organisation will not ask for personal details like your National Insurance number, passport, or bank account information in early conversations.

5. Scammers are unlikely to be verified: Look for signs the service can be trusted. Is the person or organisation verified on LinkedIn and do they have a verification badge?

