Job vacancies continue to fall, research suggests

The number of job vacancies in the UK has fallen to a five-year low, approaching levels not seen since the pandemic, research suggests.

The number of vacancies fell by 3% last month to 694,000, continuing a downward trend seen throughout late 2025, according to jobs site Adzuna.

The study indicated that it was the first time advertised vacancies had dropped below 700,000 since January 2021.

Vacancies were down by 16% compared with January 2025, and by 19% since six months ago, said the report.

Adzuna said the figures highlighted how sharply job opportunities have contracted since mid-2025, reinforcing the difficult conditions facing jobseekers amid a high cost of living, increased national insurance costs and the rising use of AI.

Competition for jobs has increased, with more than two jobseekers per vacancy, said Adzuna.

The most searched-for jobs included healthcare support workers, warehouse staff, lorry drivers, labourers and kitchen assistants.

Andrew Hunter of Adzuna said: “As economists point to ONS (Office for National Statistics) data that suggests hiring rates are levelling off, the live picture from advertised jobs tells a different story.

“Our January figures show hiring is approaching pandemic-era levels, and with graduate roles falling to a record low, this suggests the market is far from being on stable footing – yet.

“There are signs of resilience as 2026 gets under way. Wages continue to rise steadily, outpacing inflation for another month and several key sectors are seeing strong growth as employers compete for skilled workers.

“It’s encouraging to see areas such as teaching and domestic and cleaning continue to add jobs, showing that demand hasn’t disappeared entirely across the economy.”