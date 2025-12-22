Job vacancies fell for fifth month in a row in November – report

Job vacancies fell for the fifth month in a row in November as employers remained cautious amid ongoing economic uncertainty, according to a report.

Jobs site Adzuna said businesses were adjusting to the impact of the autumn Budget.

After a run of rises at the start of 2025, the tide shifted in July, said the report, adding it had been one of the toughest years for job hunters in the past five years, especially for those entering the market for the first time.

Vacancies fell by 6.4% in November from October to 745,448, said Adzuna.

Co-founder Andrew Hunter said: “The latest contraction is yet further proof employers are erring on the side of caution, with the recent autumn Budget adding further uncertainty as we head into the festive period.

“It all contributes to the fact that 2025 has been one of the toughest environments for jobseekers across almost every corner of the market, particularly among people entering the market for the first time.

“One glimmer of light is that wage growth continues to counteract the vacancy slump.”