Jobseekers writing their CVs for robots rather than humans, study suggests

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Jobseekers are changing their CVs because they believe they might be seen by artificial intelligence (AI) robots rather than humans, according to new research.

Jobs site CV-Library said its study raised concerns that the race to “beat” AI could be making it harder for candidates to stand out.

Its survey of more than 1,000 candidates and 233 recruiters and employers found that CVs or cover letters were increasingly being targeted at AI robots.

Seven in 10 jobseekers said the trend made it harder for them to stand out, while a similar number of recruiters believed that AI-generated applications made it harder to identify the strongest candidates.

More than a third of recruiters said they were less confident than a year ago that a CV or application accurately reflected a candidate’s true skills.

Alec Stanwell, of CV-Library, said: “Candidates are becoming so focused on writing for AI that they risk forgetting their real audience – the human making the final hiring decision.

“AI can help improve an application, but it shouldn’t remove the personality, skills and real-world examples that can make a candidate stand out.

“For employers, increasingly polished applications mean it’s important to look beyond the CV, using interviews and skills-based assessments to understand what a candidate can do.”

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