Johnson claims Starmer donations look ‘greedy’ as he defends his PPE record
Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to accept clothing freebies looks “greedy”, Boris Johnson said as he defended his record on PPE contracts during the pandemic.
The former Tory prime minister criticised his Labour successor’s decision to accept gifts of clothing and glasses, as Sir Keir “must be worth a bob or two” due to his legal career.
Mr Johnson meanwhile defended his government’s decision to award contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) to inexperienced suppliers during the pandemic, some of which had close links with ministers.
“Unbelievable”
He added: “You know, that looks greedy, right? But if you then give the guy a pass to Number 10, that looks corrupt. And so I just don’t get it. I don’t know why he’s still wearing those spectacles.
“Well apart from the fact he can’t see. He can’t see what a mess he’s making of things.”
Elsewhere, Mr Johnson was asked if he would apologise for initiating wasteful and dubious Covid contracts related to PPE during the pandemic.
Red flags
He then apologised for the dubious nature of some contracts, telling LBC: “They did and I’m sorry about that but, you know, frankly, we needed that stuff as fast as possible.
“And I think most people really understand that. Our country was desperate for protective equipment.
“And, you know, I defend the government in trying to get it as fast as possible. And all sorts of crazy people were recommended to us for PPE, but we just had to act as fast as we could.”
Johnson trying to out trump trump. Johnson was getting high end food deliveries paid for at No10 (Bamford links to food firm). He had use of goldsmiths chalet in Italy, he was off to Mustique holiday destinations, who paid for those? He had his flat ion No 10 redecorated at someone else’s expense and his wedding at the bamford estate, he then needed 800k to live off and Sharp was trying to arrange a 800k loan for him. You have a PM skint, a PM that put a Russian in the HoL after he went to an ex kgb party,… Read more »
Does anyone know how he got through £27k of wine from the government wine cellar?
I believe a funnel was involved…
Golden wallpaper…