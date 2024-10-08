Johnson claims Starmer donations look ‘greedy’ as he defends his PPE record

Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to accept clothing freebies looks “greedy”, Boris Johnson said as he defended his record on PPE contracts during the pandemic.

The former Tory prime minister criticised his Labour successor’s decision to accept gifts of clothing and glasses, as Sir Keir “must be worth a bob or two” due to his legal career.

Mr Johnson meanwhile defended his government’s decision to award contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) to inexperienced suppliers during the pandemic, some of which had close links with ministers.