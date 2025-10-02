Join the debate with BBC Cymru Wales as Caerphilly prepares to go to the polls

With three weeks to go until the Caerphilly by-election on Thursday, 23 October, BBC Cymru Wales has announced plans for its coverage.

The coverage in English and in Welsh will take the temperature from the constituency as voters prepare to cast their vote.

Join Nick Servini on Wednesday, 15 October on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer for the Your Voice, Your Vote debate from the Caerphilly constituency at 7pm. Nick will be joined by six of the candidates standing in the Senedd Caerphilly by-election on 23 October.

Those interested in being part of the audience for the BBC Wales Election Debate can apply online via the BBC’s site here.

Analysis

A live news page will run on BBC News Online and BBC Cymru Fyw during the debate offering analysis, fact checking and reaction. There will also be a special edition of the political podcast Walescast with fresh post-debate analysis.

As well as BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, the debate can be heard on BBC Sounds and watched on the BBC News channel.

Throughout the day (15 October), Caerphilly constituency will be centre stage with Wales Today, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru all providing comprehensive coverage from the constituency in live broadcasts.

BBC Wales teams will be reporting from the constituency between now and the election as well as offering comprehensive analysis once the votes have been cast.

Livestream

Once the votes have been cast, BBC Wales News Online and Cymru Fyw will have expert analysis and context from the count as it happens, with a live stream of the Caerphilly count result available within the live page and on iPlayer.

Wales Today will broadcast live from the constituency the next day with reaction to the result and Welsh Affairs Editor, Vaughan Roderick and Professor Richard Wyn Jones will discuss the result in their own inimitable style on the Gwleidydda podcast.

Delyth Isaac, BBC Wales Head of News and Current Affairs, says: “Our job in the run-up to this by-election is to ensure our audiences have all the information they need to make their choice come polling day. Beyond the constituency, there’s the bigger picture of next year’s Senedd election and our reporters will be putting the events in Caerphilly into a national context for audiences in Wales and across the UK.

“When planning our coverage of by-elections we take account of the key issues and questions, giving centre stage to the main topics and themes that voters tell us matter to them. It’s about focussing on the constituency, reporting on the ground, getting to grips with local issues and holding the politicians to account.”