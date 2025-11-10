Joint proposal to establish new Dental School in Wales

Two Welsh universities have developed an initial joint proposal for the Welsh Government to establish a new Dental School.

Working with the health boards and Cardiff University, the aim of the high-level plan from Bangor and Aberystwyth Universities is to create new dental training opportunities, addressing the need for enhanced dental education and services in north and mid Wales.

The School, jointly led by Aberystwyth and Bangor Universities, would involve establishing dental education centres across the two regions, managed by both universities.

The plan is to focus on the needs of primary and community dental care across rural and semi-rural Wales, including the needs of Welsh speakers.

The new Dental School would benefit from the current provision at both Universities, including Bangor University’s North Wales Medical School and School of Health Science portfolios of health and dental programmes, and Aberystwyth University’s expertise in nursing education and rural health.

The two universities have worked together to develop a model which aligns with the Welsh Government’s plans to strengthen services, and realising the model is dependent on the objectives and full funding by government.

The joint proposal also draws on the experience of the community centred educational models developed by the two most recently opened dental schools in the UK.

Cardiff University have committed to working with Bangor and Aberystwyth Universities to adapt their curriculum to deliver an all-Wales approach.

Bangor University’s Vice-Provost and Head of the College of Medicine & Health, Professor Mike Larvin, said: “We are at a very early stage in our planning, but the University is wholeheartedly committed to developing the Dental School in north and mid Wales.

“We have strengthened our offer of both facilities and academic capacity to support our expansion of Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy programmes, developed in collaboration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and private dental providers.

“The funding environment is very challenging and we are working with the Welsh Government so that, when policy and funding environments permit, we are prepared to rapidly implement our proposals.”

Shortage

Professor Iain Barber, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Sciences at Aberystwyth University, said: “We are very proud to be working with our partners on this development which is so important to communities in the north and in mid Wales.

“There is a well-recognised longstanding shortage of dental professionals in our local communities. We know that this proposal could make a difference – evidence from the medical profession shows a strong link between where students train and where they choose to practice.

“The new School would also expand access to the dental professions, particularly from underrepresented communities and from Welsh domiciled and Welsh speaking applicants.

“The success of nursing provision here shows the potential we have in Aberystwyth to contribute further to meeting the needs of our national health services, which we all care about deeply. This proposal also aligns strongly with our wider vision to build our communities and strengthen Wales.”

Bonds

Professor Nicola Innes, Head of Cardiff University’s School of Dentistry said: “We welcome the opportunity to contribute to initial plans to develop a new Dental School in Wales. Like with the establishment of the North Wales Medical School, we will work with other Welsh universities and partners to ensure training opportunities are available in other parts of Wales.

“We know students form strong bonds with their place of study, especially during their community training. If the new Dental School becomes a reality, it will hopefully help fill the gap in dental provision that we know exists in parts of mid and north Wales.”

A joint high-level proposal from Aberystwyth and Bangor Universities has been submitted to the Welsh Government and was the first step in a process to present a comprehensive business case for the Welsh Government to consider.