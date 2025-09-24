Jones o Gymru unveils first new crisp flavour in a decade

Welsh crisp maker Jones o Gymru will this week launch its first new flavour in more than 10 years – a beef variety inspired by Wales’ farming traditions.

The new crisps, which go on sale Friday (26 September), will become the company’s fifth flavour, joining salted, cheese and onion, salt and vinegar and sweet chilli.

It also marks the company’s first meat flavour since it was founded in 2011.

Hampers

To celebrate the launch, Jones o Gymru will place hampers filled with beef crisps outside businesses across Wales on Friday morning. The locations will be announced on the brand’s social media channels, and the first people to claim them will win the crisps plus a £30 voucher to spend on Jones o Gymru products.

The company, based in Pwllheli, says the flavour has been in development for several years.

Jamie Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of Madryn Foods, which produces Jones o Gymru crisps, said the new flavour was a tribute to Welsh agriculture.

“As the only UK crisp manufacturer owned by a Welsh company, our fifth flavour was always going to be meat-based — in homage to Wales’ agricultural landscape,” he said.

“The beef flavour has been in development for a few years now, and we’re confident we’ve perfected a bold taste which celebrates the rich quality of Welsh beef. We can’t wait for everyone to try them — they might just be our best flavour yet.”

Welsh potatoes

The crisps are made using 100% Welsh potatoes cooked in high oleic sunflower oil, which the company says gives them their distinctive crunch. Jones o Gymru also makes other snacks including chocolate, bara brith and popcorn, and distributes its products across Wales and the wider UK.

Customers keen to try the new flavour will be able to buy them directly from the Jones o Gymru website in 40g packets or boxes of 24.

Those who sign up to the company’s Clwb Jones mailing list will also receive 10% off their first order.

Founded in 2011, Jones o Gymru has built its reputation on using sustainably grown Welsh produce and traditional cooking methods. The company says its latest launch reflects its ambition to combine local heritage with bold, modern flavours.

The hampers will be available until claimed on Friday, with organisers expecting plenty of interest from crisp fans keen to sample the latest addition to the Welsh snack brand’s line-up.

The new beef flavoured crisps are now available to buy online via the Jones o Gymru website — in individual 40g packets and boxes of 24 packets.