Josie Russell backs campaign to save childhood school

Nation.Cymru Staff

Artist Josie Russell has urged people to back a campaign to save the north Wales primary school where she made “so many happy memories”.

Cyngor Gwynedd announced plans to close Ysgol Baladeulyn in Nantlle, a decision which would see learners moving to Ysgol Talysarn from January 1, 2027, due to declining pupil numbers.

The Category 3 Welsh-medium primary school recorded six reception to year six learners in January 2026, with 49 surplus places in the school, equivalent to 89% of its capacity.

Despite this, many in the community have spoken out against the proposed closure, with Llanllyfni Cllr Peter Thomas stating it would be a “heavy blow” for the local area.

A Change.org petition, ‘Gwrthwynebu penderfyniad Cyngor Gwynedd i gau Ysgol Baladeulyn’ (Oppose Gwynedd Council’s decision to close Ysgol Baladeulyn), has now been set up in support of the cause.

The petition reads: “Ysgol Baladeulyn in Gwynedd is more than just a building where our children attend classes; it is the heart of the community…

“In recent decisions, Cyngor Gwynedd has determined that closing Ysgol Baladeulyn is necessary. While cost-cutting measures may seem beneficial in the short term, the long-term effects on our community, our children, and our culture could be irreversibly damaging.

“Ysgol Baladeulyn provides not only quality education but also a unique cultural environment where the Welsh language and traditions are upheld and celebrated daily. Closing this invaluable institution threatens to erode our cultural identity and disband a crucial community hub. The closure would mean that our children will have to travel long distances to other schools, which presents potential safety hazards and diminishes their quality of life…

“Moreover, local businesses that benefit from the day-to-day operations of the school would undoubtedly face repercussions, leading to broader economic challenges in the region.”

The petition acknowledges the financial pressures facing Cyngor Gwynedd, but argues that alternative options, including federation, resource sharing or collaboration with other schools, should be fully explored before any closure goes ahead.

Campaigners add that preserving the school is vital to the future of the community, and urge residents to oppose the plans by signing the petition.

Josie Russell, the textile artist who grew up in Nantlle and attended Ysgol Baladeulyn, took to Facebook to promote the petition to her 28,000 followers.

Sharing an image of her in the school yard in 1995, she wrote: “Please help save the primary school where I have so many happy memories from when I was a child.”

Russell has built a huge following on social media over the past few years, with followers enthralled by her years of dedication to textile artworks which she sells at fairs and through her personal website.

Her talents saw her take part in Wonderwool Wales in April, where she displayed her latest original works, as well as household items featuring some of her most cherished designs.

Many others have joined her in campaigning to protect Ysgol Baladeulyn, with one individual who signed the petition writing: “As a former pupil of Baladeulyn, a former resident of Nantlle, and now a teacher myself, words cannot express what a travesty even the thought of closing this school is.

“My time in this school and its importance to the community is one of the founding pillars of my life that I am most grateful for.

“Despite leaving Nantlle in 1999, the village, the school, and the staff have remained some of the most important aspects of my life. For the good of the current children and all future children, this school MUST stay open.”

In May, Cyngor Gwynedd’s cabinet approved the outcome of the statutory consultation on the proposed closure, allowing the plans to move to the next stage. A final decision on the school’s future is expected soon.

The Change.org petition is available here.