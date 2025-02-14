Journal exploring medieval Wales goes digital

An academic journal exploring the history and literature of medieval Wales is turning over a new leaf with the launch of a dedicated website.

Thirty years since it was first published, Dwned is moving from a print to a digital journal, and as part of the changeover, the two editors who have led the publication since 1995 will hand over the reins to two new editors.

Dwned was founded by Dr A. Cynfael Lake and Dr Bleddyn Huws in 1995 when they were colleagues in the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University. Although Dr Lake later moved to Swansea University’s Department of Welsh, they both continued to edit the journal.

From now on, the journal will be led by Dr Eurig Salisbury – poet, author and lecturer in the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University – and Dr Gruffudd Antur, poet and research fellow at the University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies in Aberystwyth.

Importance

Over the years, 167 items have been published between the covers of Dwned including articles, reviews and notes, with contributions from 67 different authors – including prominent names in the field as well as young scholars given the opportunity to publish the findings of their research for the first time.

As he prepared to hand over the editorial reins, Dr Bleddyn Huws from Aberystwyth University said: “As co-editors for almost thirty years, Cynfael and I are proud that people recognise Dwned as a journal which has made an important contribution to scholarship in the field of late medieval Welsh poetry.

“A number of incisive and progressive articles appeared between its covers, and we would like to thank the contributors and the subscribers for their support throughout the years. It is time for us as editors to hand over the reins to a younger generation of scholars and we are confident that publishing the journal on the web will attract a generation of new readers.

“Apart from receiving initial funding from Aberystwyth University’s David Hughes Parry Committee and Swansea University’s Henry Lewis Memorial Fund to establish it, the journal did not have to depend on funding from the public purse. Each issue managed to pay for itself, through the support and loyalty of our subscribers.”

A new chapter

Dr Eurig Salisbury from Aberystwyth University said: ”Dwned has been an absolute gem of a journal for anyone interested in the history and literature of medieval Wales and it is a great privilege for Gruffudd Antur and myself to co-lead the journal at the start of an exciting new chapter in its history.”

A special event was held in the Parry-Williams Building at Aberystwyth University on Wednesday 5 February to celebrate the publication of the final print edition of Dwned and to welcome the journal in its new format.

The dwned.cymru website will fully launch later this year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

