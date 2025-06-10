Journalists take action over cuts to Breton language news broadcasts

Luke James

Journalists working for French public radio have begun a campaign against plans to cut Breton language news broadcasts in an “unprecedented” attack on the “soul” of their station.

Sixteen minutes of the daily schedule is currently given over to bulletins in Breton on ICI Breizh Izel, Radio France’s service for the west of Brittany where Breton is most commonly spoken.

However, from next month, management want to reduce Breton broadcasts to just four minutes per day and remove it altogether from the station’s prime time of 7am to 9am.

Online provision

Instead, a two minute news report will be broadcast at 6.30am. Management say they want to move resources to provide better online provision in Breton for an audience which is becoming younger.

They have based the decision on a study published by the Breton government earlier this year which found that the number of Breton speakers has fallen by 50% since 2018 and that the average age of Breton speakers is now 58 compared to 70 in 2018.

“Breton will still be on the airwaves and it will be more visible on our digital platforms to attract Breton speakers who are younger than a few years ago,” said the station’s Breton management.

But the station’s own journalists say the decision “ignores the attachment of west Bretons to their language” and is counter to the call made by French Culture Minister Rachida Dati in May to the “fundamental need to promote ‘regional’ languages through digital developments and more use of these languages on the programmes of public broadcasters.”

‘Unprecedented setback’

In an open letter, they wrote: “This unprecedented setback in the 43 year history of our radio station would hurt the soul of our media…The digital changes desired by the management of ICI Breizh Izel should not come at the expense of the radio.”

“We are in favour of the evolution of news provision in Breton and developing new digital formats,” they added. “We have made concrete proposals about how to do this.

“But we must not abandon radio and deprive our listeners – the 11% of people in west Brittany who speak Breton and those who want to hear it – from the use of Breton during prime time.”

The journalists have launched a petition against the plan, which has so far been signed by more than 5,000 people. They include the President of Brittany, Loig Chesnais Girard, other politicians from across the political divide and high profile cultural campaigners.

So far, the station’s management have refused to enter into talks with their staff over the decision.

