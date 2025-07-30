Judge amends sentences for Cardiff couple who planned rape of three young children

A judge has amended the sentences of a couple who planned the rape and sexual assault of three young children under the age of 12.

Stuart Compton, 46, and his partner, Tracy Turner, 52, a hospital operating assistant, sent each other thousands of messages planning the depraved abuse of two girls and a boy over a two-year period.

On Monday, Merthyr Crown Court heard their sick plan failed after an online dating app informed police of concerns about Compton, and the two were arrested.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, initially handed Compton a life sentence, with a minimum term of seven years in prison before he could apply for parole, while Turner was given 12 years in jail, with a further two years on extended licence.

‘Miscalculation’

At a hearing on Wednesday, the judge said there had been a “miscalculation” and adjusted the sentences.

Turner’s sentence was decreased to 10 years in jail with two on extended licence, while Compton retains a life sentence but the time he must spend in prison was increased to eight years and 11 months.

A parole board must consider Compton safe before he can be released.

At an earlier hearing, the couple, who referred to each other as Bonnie and Clyde in messages, both pleaded guilty to six counts of arranging sex attacks on children.

Compton also pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent images, and Turner admitted two counts of the same offence.

Messages

On Monday, the judge said messages showed they had discussed “over and over again” their desires to rape children and their conversations “made clear that this was not fantasy”.

Compton, from Cathays, and Turner, from Roath, both Cardiff, had denied a string of other offences, including conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to rape and conspiracy to kidnap, which were ordered to lie on file.

