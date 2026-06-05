Judicial review hearing on library closures postponed

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Campaigners hoping to challenge a council’s library closure plans have had their legal case postponed.

A judicial review on the closures by Caerphilly Council was due to be heard in Cardiff on Thursday June 4 but will now take place at a later date, which is yet to be decided.

Opponents of the cost-cutting closure plans argue libraries are a lifeline in the county borough’s smaller communities, and their loss would disproportionately affect their younger, older and less prosperous residents.

But the council claims it can deliver a better, more modern service at a smaller number of ‘hubs’ it plans to develop in the borough’s larger towns, where visitors can access the library alongside other council and third-sector services.

The proposal to close down ten of the council’s libraries – in Aberbargoed, Abercarn, Abertridwr, Bedwas, Deri, Llanbradach, Machen, Nelson, Oakdale and Pengam – is on hold pending the outcome of the legal challenge.