Judo festival champions period dignity in Welsh sport

A Welsh sporting festival is helping to tackle period poverty and break down barriers for young athletes by providing free period products and menstrual health support.

With help from the Welsh Government’s period dignity grant, free period products and information have been made available at the Girls That Judo Festival in Cardiff on the 14 and 15 November.

Using the grant, which helps all 22 local authorities in Wales provide free products, Cardiff Council will provide reusable and single-use products, plus information on menstrual health to attendees.

Bringing together female judo athletes, coaches and parents for a weekend of training and education, the festival will also cover menstrual health and nutrition.

One athlete attending the festival, Eliora Folaranmi, said: “Judo is something I absolutely love, and it has taught me so much about strength, confidence, and resilience.

“Like many girls, there are challenges that come with training and competing, particularly when menstruating, when you can sometimes feel drained or powerless.

“Girls That Judo has given me a community of girls who understand and share these experiences. It helps break down barriers, encourage conversations, and create a more inclusive environment where girls feel supported, represented, and empowered to achieve their goals in judo.”

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality, Sioned Williams said: “No one should miss out on sport, school or time with friends because they can’t afford period products.

“Through the Period Dignity Grant, local councils like Cardiff are making sure free products are available. We want to see period poverty ended and to make talking about periods normal.”

Cardiff Council have partnered with Grace & Green to provide different products at the festival including, on the go period kits and eco-friendly disposable and reusable products like period underwear and cups.

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Justice, Cohesion and Digital, Councillor Bethan Proctor, said: “We want every woman and girl in Cardiff to take part in sport without periods becoming a barrier.

“By providing free period products and information at the Girls That Judo Festival, and working with Grace & Green, we’re helping women and girls feel confident, supported and able to find the products that work best for them.

“We’re proud to support this initiative, helping tackle period poverty and create a more inclusive environment across Cardiff.”

Contact your local authority to find out where to access free period products in your areas. For more information on periods and support for young people, visit Bloody Brilliant.