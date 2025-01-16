Jump in heat pump installations in 2024 as household renewables rise to new high

The number of heat pumps being installed jumped 43% last year, as small-scale renewables reached record highs, figures show.

The data from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), the UK’s quality mark for renewable technology installed in homes and small businesses, shows there were almost 60,000 certified installations of heat pumps in 2024.

That is a 43% increase on 2023 installation rates, bringing the total number of certified heat pump installations in UK homes and small businesses to more than 275,000.

Below target

But installation rates are still well below the target of 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028 set by the previous government as part of the drive to cut greenhouse gas emissions from home heating and curb reliance on gas.

The MCS said the boiler upgrade scheme in England and Wales, which offers grants of up to £7,500 for installing heat pumps, and the home energy Scotland grant and loan scheme of up to £9,000 for qualifying households had played a key part in accelerating the take-up of the technology.

Overall its data dashboard shows that there were a record more than 260,000 certified small-scale renewables and clean energy installations in UK homes and small businesses in 2024, including heat pumps, solar panels and battery storage.

The figure is a 7% increase on 2023, which was itself a record year for installations, the MCS said, and brings the total number of certified installations past the two million mark.

Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels for generating electricity remain the most popular renewable technology for people to install at a small scale, with more than 180,000 certified installations last year, while a record-breaking 20,000 batteries were installed in homes and small businesses, the MCS said.

Uptake

Ian Rippin, chief executive at the MCS, said: “It’s fantastic to see the record-breaking uptake of renewable energy technologies across the UK.

“More consumers are making the switch to homegrown energy, placing their trust in MCS certified contractors to give them confidence in their renewable installations.”

“As the numbers rise and more people benefit from homegrown energy, it’s crucial that standards are maintained in order to continue the momentum,” he said, adding that MCS product and installation standards had a key role in building confidence in clean technology.

Minister for energy consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “It is excellent news that clean energy is now within reach for more people than ever.

“From heat pumps to solar panels, renewables are essential for supporting working people to secure affordable, homegrown power for their homes and businesses.

“By almost doubling the budget for our boiler upgrade scheme in the next financial year, we hope that records for renewable installations continue to be overtaken.”

