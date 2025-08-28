Juror denies misconduct charge after school stabbing trial collapsed

A jury member has denied a charge relating to the collapse of a school stabbing trial.

Christopher Elias, 45, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court accused of prohibited conduct by a juror on a date between September 29 and October 10 last year.

The charge relates to the collapse of the first Ammanford school stabbing trial, after a young girl attempted to murder two teachers and a fellow pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in April 2024.

Attempted murder

A teenage girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 15 years’ detention earlier this year for the attempted murder of Fiona Elias, Liz Hopkin and the pupil at the school following a retrial.

The first trial collapsed in October last year, with the judge saying there had been a “great irregularity in the jury”.

Elias, of Millbank, Waunceirch, Neath Port Talbot, spoke only to confirm his date of birth, address and enter his not guilty plea.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, released Elias on unconditional bail until a further hearing on September 26.

