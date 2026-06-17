Jury discharged in trial of man accused of murdering his wife

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

The jury in a trial of a man accused of murdering his wife has been discharged for legal reasons.

Michael Davies, 57, denies murdering Tracey Davies at their home in Cefn Cribwr, Bridgend, in April last year.

A trial began at Newport Crown Court last week but, on Wednesday, Judge Daniel Williams discharged the jury for legal reasons.

Addressing the jury, he said: “This trial can’t continue and I must discharge you, this means that your work on this case is at an end.

“This case will be tried again by another jury and that trial, a retrial, will start on September 1.

“I’m not able to go into detail as to why this trial can’t continue.

“Members of the jury, it is a decision, I hope you will understand, which has been arrived at with great reluctance.

“I do understand that it must be very frustrating for you not to be able to finish the job you started.”