Jury discharged in trial of police officer accused of sexual assault

The jury in the trial of a police officer accused of sexually assaulting another woman has been discharged for legal reasons.

Fiona Anderson, 33, from Exeter, Devon, denies two counts of sexual assault alleged to have happened in 2018 while she was visiting Cardiff.

Bristol Crown Court heard Anderson is a police officer with Devon and Cornwall Police, but has been suspended from duty since her arrest in March 2023.

A trial began at the court on Monday, but on Wednesday, Judge William Hart discharged the jury for legal reasons.

He told them: “I have no choice in these circumstances but to discharge you, and we will have to refix the trial with a different jury.

“It is very unfortunate for the complainant and very unfortunate for the defendant, who has been suspended as a police officer since 2023.

“I will discharge you from returning verdicts in this case.”

Judge Hart said a new trial date would be fixed in due course.