Jury out in trial over attacks on property linked to Prime Minister

Emily Pennink, Press Association Old Bailey Correspondent

A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of three men accused over a series of arson attacks on property linked to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

Last May, a Toyota Rav4 which was once owned by Sir Keir was set alight in a street in Kentish Town, north London.

Days later, two houses were set ablaze, including a home occupied by the Prime Minister’s sister-in-law and her family, which he still owns.

Jurors have heard the fires were ordered by a Russian-speaking taskmaster on Telegram called El Money who offered money in exchange.

Ukrainians Roman Lavrynovych, 22, and Petro Pochynok, 35, and Romanian Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, who all live in London, have denied conspiracy to damage property.

Lavrynovych has pleaded not guilty to damaging two properties by fire with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether life was endangered on May 11 and 12 last year.

At 10.20am on Friday, Mr Justice Garnham sent the Old Bailey jury out to deliberate on verdicts.