Jury still out on whether devolution has proved itself, says ex-Welsh Government Minister

Martin Shipton

One of Welsh Labour’s leading proponents of devolution at the referendum in 1997 which narrowly endorsed the creation of what is now the Senedd says the jury is still out on whether devolution has proved itself.

Andrew Davies worked closely with then Secretary of State for Wales Ron Davies and his deputy Peter Hain when they made the case for the policy.

At the first National Assembly election in 1999, he designed the candidate selection process for Labour and was elected himself to represent Swansea West. He went on to serve as Business Manager, Chief Whip and Economy Minister.

He stood down from what was the National Assembly in 2011, later serving for six years as Chair of the then Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board.

‘Chaotic’

Interviewed by ITV Wales political editor Adrian Masters on the Face to Face programme, Mr Davies described the birth of Welsh devolution as chaotic. He said: “There was very little preparation. Unlike in Scotland where it was effectively a done deal, with people saying they’d been waiting for devolution for years, in Wales it was by the seat of our pants that we got through the referendum. Then the assumption was that Ron Davies would be the leader, and then of course he resigned. That led to the battle between Rhodri Morgan and Alun Michael. In a way, you couldn’t design a worse introduction to devolution, I always said as the Chief Whip and Business Manager that I had an NVQ in ducking and diving.”

Asked whether he had enjoyed his time as an Assembly Member and a Welsh Government minister, Mr Davies said: “It was a huge privilege. As I’ve often said – no one will ever do what we did, which was to establish Wales’s first elected legislature. It was also very demanding, certainly in the first couple of years. I want to pay tribute to the work of Dafydd Elis-Thomas [the Assembly’s first Presiding Officer] and Rhodri Morgan, who really did help calm things down, and establish the credibility and legitimacy of the Assembly.”

‘Bedevilled’

Asked whether he thought devolution had proved itself and lived up to what he had expected, Mr Davies replied: “I have to say I think the jury is pretty much still out on this. I think in a way what Ron Davies said about devolution – that it was a process and not an event – has bedevilled devolution. It’s almost like, it’s better to travel than arrive.

“But if you compare the powers the Assembly has had from the beginning, which have been augmented since, comparing other parts of Europe with regions and provinces, it’s a pretty strong series of powers. In health and education, for example, to a large extent the Welsh Government has autonomy. So blaming the constitutional settlement – which was there right from the beginning, with people saying ‘it’s not enough, it’s not strong enough’, my view was always, we have to make it work. And as a minister I actually put major pieces of legislation on the statute book – the Transport for Wales Act 2006, and also the Railways Act 2005. It was powers for a purpose, for me.”

Disappointed

Asked whether, given what he had said, he was disappointed by devolution, Mr Davies said: “I suppose that’s really why I’ve been thinking and writing so much about the economy and other aspects like the health service … I just feel we need a much more open debate in Wales. In fact, that’s my major critique, I think.

“We have what I call a client state where there’s too much secrecy. There’s not enough openness and transparency. So many organisations and individuals in Wales depend on funding and patronage from the Welsh Government, and I think civil society needs to be stronger and more independent, and I think there needs to be more transparency and accountability.”