Katie Hopkins brings ‘no limits’ ‘comedy tour’ to Welsh venue

Stephen Price

Controversial right-wing media personality, Katie Hopkins, is set to bring her comedy tour to a Welsh venue this spring.

With over 40 dates planned across the UK, The Katie Hopkins Free Range tour is scheduled to take place at the Vale Arena, Cambria House, Penarth Rd, Llandough on Friday 24 April.

With tickets from £37.50pp plus a £5 Booking Fee, the event listing says: “Come and join your family on the road for another cracking evening out with British funny woman, Katie Hopkins. Whether you are 18 or 80, on date night with your hubby, a Single Pringle Mingle or a bus load of sturdy lesbians, you belong. Never heard of her? Even better.

“After a fully SOLD OUT run in 2025, KATIE IS BACK with an ALL NEW SHOW for 2026, Katie will bring her unapologetic humour back to the stage for a night of laugh-out-loud stand-up comedy where you will remember how it feels to belong.

“Katie is giving herself ‘FREE RANGE’ on all the usual targets: useless politicians, idiot celebrities and the morons in our midst. All your favourites from ‘Batsh*t Bonkers Britain’ will be in there: Lanyard Linda; Fat Brenda; and, Ceramic Bob head Rachel Reeves – together with Katie’s new characters for 2026.

“Katie overshares her own humiliating failures for the biggest laughs; including her struggles with the thought police, Anusol sponsorship and a drooping undercarriage.

“I’m giving people free range to laugh with me and at me: No rules; no limits; no apologies. Have a night off from pretending to be proper, and laugh till your face hurts”.

Controversy

Hopkins’ social media presence and outspoken views, especially on UK politics, social class, migrants and race, have attracted controversy, media scrutiny and legal issues.

This week, she has weighed into the online harassment of a young medical student from Cardiff who volunteers to help break stigma surrounding women’s health.

Athika Ahmed, a 23-year-old volunteer and medical student at Cardiff University, has faced abuse online based on her appearance and religion.

In a video on social media, Katie questioned Ahmed’s nationhood, and derided her further by saying she “looks like my hamster when faced with a bag of peanuts in an impending famine.

“Cheeks so big they’re squished up so her eyes can’t open. About as healthy as cancer.”

In 2016, her former employer MailOnline was forced to pay significant damages to a Muslim family whom she had falsely accused of extremist links.

In the 2017 libel case Monroe v Hopkins, Hopkins was required to pay damages and legal costs to food writer Jack Monroe after making defamatory remarks on Twitter.

Her role at LBC was terminated in May 2017 following her comments on Twitter about the Manchester Arena bombing.

Cancelled bookings

According to her website, the political commentator has performed in farm buildings, tea shops and garden centres, but a number of venues have refused to platform her shows.

The website shares: “If you do not see your local theatre on the line up please know it is most likely because the theatre manager has rejected our show.

“We guarantee a sell out show, a record bar take, a brilliant audience of lovely people, and Katie will gladly meet with theatre managers or trustees to show the real woman she is, (not the monster they have been sold).

“Sadly, many still say no.”

The website shares: “Here is a typical example from Lincoln, a town where we have proven demand and a loyal audience:

“Dear Katie,

“Thank you for your enquiry regarding a potential show here at the New Theatre Royal, Lincoln.

We appreciate your interest in bringing the production to our venue. However, after careful consideration, we have decided not to proceed with this booking. As a theatre we are mindful of the potential impact certain programming decisions can have on our wider audience, stakeholders, and reputation.

“We wish you the best with your future touring plans and appreciate your understanding.”

“This great nation of ours”

In a message to fans while promoting the tour on her website, she shared: “‘I’ve always believed I can feel this great nation of ours. I can feel how it is doing, how people wake up to start their day and whether times are tough or families are happy and doing well.

“Right now, it feels like a particularly hard time to try and be a Brit. Many are wondering what is the point of working so hard when everything is so expensive. And when those doing nothing seem to get everything for free.

“We all know people who are looking to get out, and find a country where their efforts are rewarded, or at least where their kids will be safe and feel welcomed. Perhaps that is you?

“And it is not just Brits feeling this way. Any night at the Katie’s Arms shows just how many Canadians, Australians and South Africans are feeling the same way.

“But step away from the media and the noise of politicians just for a moment and you see quite a different view. And it’s a glorious one.

“Our family is bigger than ever. Its made up of the pensioners who find hope amongst us, of a teenage lad who watches our stuff with his mates. It is the single lady whose friends disapprove of us, but she cares not. And the three generations turning up together to enjoy a night off from the world.

“From my place on the stage I get a very different view out on our country. And it fuels what I do, every day. The best of us are here, willing each other on. And together with purpose, hard work, determination (and a good few bottles of red) we will make it through this time.

“There are better days ahead. Sometimes all you have to do is breathe in and out to keep moving forwards.

“I feel incredibly privileged to have lived long enough to have my voice restored in the UK thanks to you. We will get louder to ensure we all live long enough to see a better future for our kids.

“You are not alone. We are many. And we are stronger together”