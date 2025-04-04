KC questions Reform UK’s ‘influence’ on Rupert Lowe investigation

A KC has questioned whether an investigation into MP Rupert Lowe was conducted “independently of the influence” of Reform UK, in a review commissioned on behalf of the suspended politician.

Mr Lowe said the “independent review” showed the investigation conducted on behalf of the party was “fundamentally flawed, unfair, and influenced by political motivations”.

Reform UK said last month that an “independent KC” had found “credible evidence of unlawful harassment of two women by both Mr Lowe and male members of his team”.

The Great Yarmouth MP lost the Reform whip after the party said it had received evidence of “serious bullying” and “derogatory” remarks made about women in the MP’s offices.

Verbal threats

Mr Lowe, who has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, was also reported to the police over allegations of verbal threats towards Reform chairman Zia Yusuf.

A review, commissioned by law firm Irwin Mitchell LLP on behalf of Mr Lowe and published on Friday, claimed the KC who investigated the politician had “produced” witness statements on behalf of the complainants following lengthy telephone interviews.

It added that “no terms of reference were ever set by the party” and that the report was provided to Reform before the expiry of the deadline set for Mr Lowe to respond to allegations made against him.

The author of the review, named as Gemma White KC, wrote: “In addition to being unfair to Mr Lowe the sequence of events which led up to provision of the report to the party gives rise to real questions as to the extent to which the KC conducted the investigation independently of the influence of the party.”

Ms White claimed it was not apparent that the KC who conducted the investigation commissioned by Reform, named in the party’s report as Jacqueline Perry, had “recent experience” conducting independent investigations into allegations of bullying and harassment.

‘Vile’

Following the publication of the review, Mr Lowe said: “In 67 years, I have never seen such vile and unprofessional behaviour. Including, but not limited to, publicly shaming my staff without even giving them the opportunity to respond to the false and damaging allegations.

“Reform has proven itself not only unfit to govern but unfit to sit in the House of Commons. To handle such a basic process in a hideously unprofessional and malicious manner is simply unacceptable.

“I asked reasonable questions of (party leader Nigel) Farage, after months of pushing behind the scenes. My punishment for bruising his ego? A concerted smear campaign to ruin my name and reputation.

“Nigel Farage must never be prime minister.”

Mr Lowe was one of five MPs elected for Reform in last year’s election.

Reform UK has been approached for comment.

