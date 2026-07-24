Keep Wales Tidy Head lands top role at National Park

Stephen Price

The current head of Keep Wales Tidy has been announced as Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Owen Derbyshire is currently Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy – a third-sector organisation dedicated to protecting and enhancing the local environment in Wales – a role he has held since October 2022.

He also brings senior leadership experience from S4C, where he was Director of Marketing and Digital, as well as board-level experience with organisations including S4C, Shelter Cymru and Mudiad Meithrin.

Owen has been CEO of Keep Wales Tidy since October 2022 and is responsible for leading the delivery of Keep Wales Tidy’s strategic programmes, all of which have a positive and important impact on the environment in Wales.

Owen was raised in Cardiff by Welsh-speaking parents and was immersed in the Welsh language from an early age.

Owen has been outspoken about how the Welsh language is a big part of his identity and he reflected on the value of speaking Welsh at work. He discussed how this skill has helped him throughout his career and emphasises the competitive advantage the Welsh language brings to businesses in an interview with Business Wales back in 2024.

According to him, “speaking Welsh is one of the most normal things in the world for me. I think in Welsh, and I dream in Welsh, and it’s an important part of who I am.”

For Owen, taking this skill into his career wasn’t a deliberate choice but rather an instinctive move. As he explains:

“I naturally align myself with organisations and groups that have an affinity with the language, and I suppose I’ve stumbled into roles that share those values. I would say it is now a deciding factor for me when considering opportunities, and something I will continue to champion in the organisations I work for.”

He added: “I want to continue to advocate for the Welsh language at a strategic level and ensure it is seen across the organisation as a non-negotiable. While that may seem simple, it isn’t always the case. That’s why it’s important to me that it’s properly embedded in our workplace culture and that everyone understands why.”

“While Welsh language advocacy is often focused on preserving linguistic heritage; it’s also a strategic investment in enhancing community engagement, building trust, and ensuring a competitive edge for businesses in an increasingly demanding market.”

Throughout Owen’s career, his positions have mirrored his commitment to the Welsh language, seamlessly integrating it into his daily responsibilities.He is currently Chair of the Welsh Industrial Development Advisory Board, and Chair of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s Independent Challenge Group.

“Special place”

When not leading Keep Wales Tidy, Owen enjoys spending time with his wife Sophie, daughter Efa, son Jac, and dog Lili in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Gareth Ratcliffe, Chair of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, said: “We are delighted to welcome Owen as our next Chief Executive. He brings strong leadership experience across Wales and a clear understanding of the environmental, cultural and community context in which we work.

“We look forward to working with him as we continue to care for this special place and support the people and communities connected to it.”

The appointment follows an extensive recruitment campaign, carried out by GatenbySanderson, and a highly competitive selection process involving a strong field of candidates.

Preparations are now underway to ensure a smooth transition before Owen joins the Authority in January.

Owen will take up the post in January 2027.

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