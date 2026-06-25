Keir Starmer focused on living costs and orderly transition in final weeks as PM

David Lynch, Christopher McKeon, Jessica Coates, Harry Taylor and Ted Hennessey, Press Association

Sir Keir Starmer has signalled he is squarely focused on tackling the cost of living and remaining professional, despite turmoil at the top of Government.

The Prime Minister said he hoped to ensure disruption was “absolutely minimised” as he hands over power following his final weeks in Downing Street, as it appears Andy Burnham is likely to succeed him without a Labour leadership contest.

Speaking during a visit to a cinema in Milton Keynes, Sir Keir insisted that most people across the country were not focused on the chaos that has engulfed the top of Government, but on the cost of living.

As he launched plans to cut VAT on family activities for the summer, the Prime Minister said: “On this occasion, we are in a nice cinema in Milton Keynes, but I recognise – the Government recognises – that whatever is going on in the world and there’s a lot, whatever’s going on in politics and there’s a lot, for most families across the country, the single most important thing is the cost of living.”

Despite reports of a “frosty” first meeting between Sir Keir and Mr Burnham on his return to Westminster, the Prime Minister insisted he planned to hand over the keys to No 10 “with good grace”.

He added: “I will do that making sure that there is an orderly transition, and that is what I am going to do.

“I’m going to be professional, I’m going to have foremost in my mind a sense of service and duty that has driven me as Prime Minister.

“I will continue to faithfully serve my country to make sure that any disruption is absolutely minimised, and that’s why I’m taking steps now to ensure that can be done in a sensible way.”

Sir Keir’s remarks came after Rachel Reeves revealed she is “backing” Mr Burnham to be the UK’s next prime minister amid speculation she could be replaced as Chancellor if he takes office.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Reeves, who is predicted to be replaced if Mr Burnham becomes prime minister, would not be drawn on reports she may accept another role.

“I’m not going to pre-empt the decisions that the new prime minister will make,” she said.

“I’m backing Andy.

“I think he’d be a great prime minister, but those are his decisions, not mine to make.”

Speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce’s annual global conference later on Thursday, Ms Reeves urged her successor, whoever that is, to stick to her economic plans.

She said: “I hope that whoever is Chancellor in the future, whenever that future may be, sticks to what I’m doing because it is beginning to bear fruit, and we are seeing that investment return to the economy, that growth return to the economy and, crucially, that stability, so that businesses can plan and invest in the future.”

The Makerfield MP is reportedly yet to settle on his choice of chancellor.

Speculation has focused on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, though some within Labour have cautioned against such a move.

Elsewhere, polling suggests that more than half of the public would now support the introduction of a law which would trigger a general election whenever a governing party changes leader during a parliament.

Home Office minister Mike Tapp has advocated for the law to be introduced.

Some 55% would support the move, an Ispos poll of 1,000 people carried out between June 22 and 24 found.

The same survey also found that more people now believe that the UK is ungovernable than do not, regardless of which political party is in power.

Some 50% expressed this sentiment, while 42% disagreed.

Few potential challengers to Mr Burnham have emerged as the contest picks up pace.

Senior minister Darren Jones has ruled out running, and former defence minister Al Carns, also considered a potential challenger, has not formally announced a leadership bid in a series of interviews in recent days.