Keir Starmer refuses to rule out tax hikes to fund defence spending

Rhiannon James and Will Meakin-Durrant, Press Association Political Staff

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out tax hikes to fund defence spending.

He was pressed by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch at Prime Minister’s Questions on whether taxpayers should expect an increase, but declined to respond directly.

The Government’s defence investment plan is due to be published ahead of the Nato summit in Turkey, which begins on July 7.

It was originally slated for publication last autumn but has been repeatedly delayed.

In the Commons, Mrs Badenoch said: “There is still no defence investment plan.

“He is the Prime Minister now, at least I think he is – should I be calling Andy Burnham instead to ask these questions?

“He is the Prime Minister, and the reason that he’s dithering is because he doesn’t know where the money is coming from.

“The military is waiting, the bond markets are watching.

“He has only three options: cutting spending, more borrowing, or higher taxes.

“We know that the Chancellor wants to put up tax to pay for it.

“Will the Prime Minister rule out raising taxes?”

Sir Keir pointed to the Conservatives’ record in office, accusing them of causing “damage to the armed forces”.

He added: “When they left office, 47 out of 49 major defence contracts were delayed or over budget.

“That is what we are fixing. You can’t just scrub away and forget.

“I know they want to forget the last 14 years in power, so do the British public. That’s why they’re sitting over there.”

Sir Keir continued: “We’ve increased defence spending, we are going to publish the defence investment plan, and that will be done before the Nato summit coming up in just a few weeks’ time.”

Mrs Badenoch then said: “I asked him if he would rule out tax rises.

“He did not rule out raising taxes, so tax rises are coming.”