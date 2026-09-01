Keir Starmer to step down as MP to focus on overseas affairs

He was replaced by Andy Burnham as Prime Minister and Labour leader in July after losing the support of his party in the wake of a string of mis-steps, policy U-turns and dire local election results.

Former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is to quit Parliament, saying he felt it was the “right time” to step down as an MP and focus on new work on international affairs.

Sir Keir will step down as the MP for Holborn and St Pancras, a move that will trigger a by-election in the north London seat.

He has informed local Labour constituency party staff of his departure after 11 years representing the constituency, and said he would back whoever is selected as the party’s candidate.

In a statement posted to X, the ex-prime minister said: “It’s been an honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country since taking over from the great Frank Dobson 11 years ago.

“But it is now time to step aside and focus on other issues: international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world. I will also continue working with others as I have done over many decades to tackle violence against women and girls.

“As I do that, I will always remain immensely proud to have represented the place Vic, the kids and I call home.”

He also thanked his constituency Labour Party team “who have always stood firmly by me, and given me the support I needed as I stood for leader of the Labour Party and then as I took my party from political, moral and financial ruin to an historic landslide election win in 2024 and two years as prime minister when we stabilised the economy, rebuilt our public services, invested record amounts in our defence and security, began lifting hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty and transformed Britain’s reputation with international partners”.

He continued: “There will now be a process to appoint my successor ahead of a by-election. Whoever is lucky enough to become the Labour candidate here will have my full support and backing, and I will continue to give my full support to the Prime Minister and this Labour government.”

Sir Keir, a former director of public prosecutions, was first elected to the traditionally safe Labour seat in 2015.

After taking over the Labour leadership from Jeremy Corbyn in 2020, he led the party to a landslide election victory – with a 174-seat majority – some four years later.

But the mood of optimism among Labour activists, who hoped for a calm, stable government after the turmoil of the previous decade, dissipated amid a succession of high-profile U-turns, from welfare reform to digital ID, which created a sense of drift and indecision at the heart of Government.

Sir Keir’s interest in overseas affairs was apparent during his premiership, when his critics labelled him “never here Keir” because of the amount of time he spent on diplomatic missions abroad.

After he vacated Downing Street in July, No 10 said he would stay on as an MP until the next general election.

The Tories said his decision to step down marked “another U-turn”.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said: “Whilst we have disagreed with almost all of Sir Keir Starmer’s decisions, I wish him and his family well for the future.

“It is fitting that his final act as a Member of Parliament is yet another U-turn having pledged to stay on.

“The decision to stand down will mean a costly by-election for taxpayers at a time when Andy Burnham are John Healey are plotting tax rises on hardworking families across the country.

“The Conservatives look forward to giving the people of Holborn and St Pancras a chance to vote for a stronger economy and a stronger country in the weeks ahead.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, who was EU relations minister and paymaster general in Sir Keir’s administration, said on X: “Keir led Labour from its worst defeat since 1935 to a landslide victory in 2024.

“His work as prime minister left the country in a better place than he found it.

“Thank you, Keir, for all your service & all best wishes to you & your family for the future.”