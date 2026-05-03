Keir Starmer warns Labour against political infighting amid leadership talk

Sir Keir Starmer has urged his party not to repeat the Conservative Party mistake of “descending into political infighting” amid speculation that his rivals are plotting a leadership challenge.

The Prime Minister said Labour must be more “united” to make life better for working people.

It comes as reports suggest Andy Burnham has a plan to return to Westminster “within weeks” in a bid to challenge Sir Keir.

The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester has identified several seats where MPs are prepared to step aside, triggering a by-election which could pave the way for his return to Parliament, The Guardian newspaper said.

The newspaper also reported Mr Burnham’s supporters are attempting to avoid a formal leadership challenge against the Prime Minister, and hope to kickstart a process for him to stand down after what are expected to be disastrous results for Labour in the May 7 elections.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reported that Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, is also planning a bid to unseat the Prime Minister.

Mr Streeting has gained the support of more than 81 MPs for his leadership challenge, according to the newspaper. The number is the minimum required for a leadership challenge to take place.

Setting out his his case in The Observer, Sir Keir said: “We have a choice. We could sink into the politics of grievance and division. Or we could rise to this moment – together – in a national effort that matches the scale of the threats and turbulence we face.

“I am talking about a national mission to become a stronger, more resilient, and more united nation, allowing us to take control of our future, raise our sights, and reach towards something better.

“When the nation rallied together to deal with Covid, the last government could have channelled that spirit to build a better nation.

“But instead, they descended into political infighting and let the country slump back to the old status quo. Not this time.”

He continued: “This government will reshape our nation. Over the coming weeks, through the King’s speech and beyond, we will set out our agenda of radical reform – with activist, interventionist government building a stronger and fairer country.”

Doubling down on his plans to forge closer ties with Europe, the Prime Minister said: “Recovery depends on rebuilding the strength of our economy to make us more resilient to these kinds of shocks in future.

“That means deepening our economic relationship with the EU.

“The world has changed since 2016. And Brexit today looks quite different. It has damaged our economy and there’s no doubt in my mind where the national interest lies.

“Britain must be at the heart of a stronger Europe on defence, on security, on energy, and on our economy. I will be at the European Political Community summit today to take this forward.”