Keir Starmer ‘will not walk away’ after Andy Burnham vows leadership challenge

George Lithgow, Press Association Political and Home Affairs Correspondent

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “will not walk away” after Andy Burnham said he will challenge him for the Labour leadership if he wins the Makerfield by-election.

Downing Street said the process for challenging the Labour leader “has not been triggered”, and that the country expects ministers to “focus on governing”.

The Greater Manchester Mayor – widely viewed as Sir Keir’s main rival – has previously promised a vote for him in Makerfield would be a vote to “change Labour” but had not explicitly said he would launch a bid until pressed on the BBC’s Question Time by-election special.

Appearing on the programme on Thursday, Mr Burnham said a “fundamental change” is needed in Westminster to restore the public’s trust in politicians.

Asked about his intentions if he wins the seat, he said: “I’m not somebody who gets ahead of myself. I can’t do anything unless I’m lucky enough to get the support of people here,” he said.

“But if I get your support, I would seek to represent you at the highest possible level and give this constituency maximum power and influence.

“I think Wes Streeting seems to have launched a leadership contest, so if that is running, I would seek to join it. But I’d have to persuade members of the Parliamentary Labour Party to do the same.

“So that’s the only question… I’ve said to my team, let’s have a proper look at this and let’s develop a policy.”

The former cabinet minister added: “It’s the point scoring, isn’t it? You know, the kind of whole set-up of Westminster, people go to point-scoring before they go to problem-solving.

“It’s party first rather than place first and people collaborating. And it took me a long time to realise it, but I did realise it and that’s why I left.”

Hitting back at Mr Burnham, a No 10 spokesperson said: “With Keir Starmer’s leadership, this Labour Government is supporting people with the cost of living, cutting NHS waiting lists, restoring control of our borders and lifting half a million children out of poverty.

“The country expects us to focus on governing and to deliver change for hard-working people, not get distracted by Westminster debates.

“The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and it has not been triggered.

“The Prime Minister will not walk away from the mandate he was given just two years ago to build a stronger, fairer Britain.”

Attorney General Lord Hermer, a key ally of the Prime Minister, has meanwhile said he thinks Sir Keir believes he can survive a leadership challenge.

“I think he does,” he told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.

“Keir has consistently been underestimated, I imagine throughout his life he has been underestimated, and he has always proven his critics wrong.”

Pointing to Labour’s victory in the 2024 general election after doubts that Sir Keir could turn the party around, he said: “No-one has ever got rich betting against Keir Starmer.”

He called Mr Burnham a “brilliant candidate” for Makerfield but that Sir Keir “genuinely feels this sense of duty, having won the general election, to deliver for the Government.”

Mr Burnham is one of 14 candidates standing in the election, which was triggered when Labour’s Josh Simons stood down.

The vote is expected to be a race between Mr Burnham and Reform UK’s candidate Robert Kenyon, a plumber and local councillor.

A by-election poll released on Thursday evening showed Mr Burnham with 49% of the vote, ahead of Mr Kenyon on 39%.

The Survation poll, which had a sample size of 518, put Rebecca Shepherd of Restore Britain on 8% and Sarah Wakefield of the Green Party on 2%, with the Lib Dems and Conservatives on 1%.