Kemi Badenoch calls for national inquiry into UK’s ‘rape gangs scandal’
Kemi Badenoch has called for a national inquiry into the UK’s “rape gangs scandal”, after Elon Musk hit out at Sir Keir Starmer over the issue.
The Conservative Party leader made the call in a post to X on Thursday, arguing that “2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice”.
This comes after US billionaire Mr Musk appeared to place blame at the Prime Minister’s door, as he argued that “rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice” during Sir Keir’s time as Director of Public Prosecutions.
Reform UK MP for Great Yarmouth Rupert Lowe also called for an inquiry into the issue on Thursday, arguing it has been “disgracefully ignored and suppressed for too long”.
“Overdue”
In her post, Mrs Badenoch wrote: “The time is long overdue for a full national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.
“Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years but no one in authority has joined the dots.
“2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice.”
Responding to Mrs Badenoch, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “Talk is cheap. The Conservatives had 14 years in government to launch an inquiry.
“The establishment has failed the victims of grooming gangs on every level.”
Prior to this, Tesla boss Mr Musk had written on X: “In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service’s approval for the police to charge suspects.
“Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice?
“Keir Starmer, 2008-2013.”
“Horror”
Mr Musk also criticised safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, stating she “deserves to be in prison”, after she denied requests from Oldham Council to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.
In a letter to the council, Ms Phillips said she believes it is “for Oldham Council alone to decide to commission an inquiry into child sexual exploitation locally, rather than for the Government to intervene”.
An Oldham Council spokesman said: “Survivors sit at the heart of our work to end child sexual exploitation. Whatever happens in terms of future inquiries, we have promised them that their wishes will be paramount, and we will not renege on that pledge.”
Mr Lowe said the British people should be able to “see for themselves the extent of the horror” and that the Government should publish “all detail”.
He added: “What is the Home Office currently doing in order to prevent ongoing grooming, rape, exploitation or abuse of young British girls? How many girls are estimated to still be involved with these gangs?
“Will they publish a full nationality breakdown of those convicted for such offences, along with the location of their crimes?”
Report
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse, which published its final report in 2022, described the sexual abuse of children as an “epidemic that leaves tens of thousands of victims in its poisonous wake”.
Led by Professor Alexis Jay, the inquiry looked into abuse by organised groups following multiple convictions of sexual offences against children across the UK between 2010-2014, including in Rotherham, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Rochdale and Bristol.
In November last year, Professor Jay said she felt “frustrated” that none of the probe’s 20 recommendations had been implemented more than two years after its conclusion.
She said: “It’s a difficult subject matter, but it is essential that there’s some public understanding of it.
“But we can only do what we can to press the Government to look at the delivery of all of this.
“It doesn’t need more consultation, it does not need more research or discussion, it just needs to be done.”
The Home Office has been contacted for comment.
I call for an enquiry into liars like Musk and Tommy 10 names spreading miss information about these crimes. We don’t need foreign interference, we need crimes reported honestly and then delt with accordingly. It’s a out the victims after all and the culture that is normalising hate. Not as this woman does,base it on racial lies, to boost her far right credentials.
Surely an enquiry would prove the points you are making and bring things out into the open. Is that not the point?
So Elon Musk thinks he is running the country. Frightening
He’s running minds to influence the next election OR not even reaching it due to successful interference. He believes he can override our democracy and the will of our people to implement change here at his speed and behest, NOT OURS!
Oh, plus high ranking political figures to help him achieve his aims. Traitors handing us over to foreign control.
He likes far right parties, he advocates for a very far right party in Germany, and he advocates for Reform, and his site is full of hate and abuse and racists and white supremacy. Wonder what joins them all.
Really? President Musk says this whilst protecting his purchase of Trump? A convicted sex offender? (court papers are certainly awful) And he clearly has no idea of UK law and timings and we have a foreign power directly interfering now in the UK. Musk really is a nasty piece of far right work. Time to ban twitter for week. Every time he spouts off, shut it down. Badenoch also ready to deal with a convicted sex offender but claims outrage at her parties mess not being fixed inside a few Liz Truss’s of Labour power? Her party wrecked the judicial… Read more »
The problem remains that the Home Office is not fit for purpose and neither is the CPS. Too often concerns about ethnicity and racism mean that the main perpetrators get off free as the State is too afraid to insist on the UK laws and customs taking precedent.
Whoever was the DPP at the time, it is the government of the day which should order an inquiry. Elon Musk has no business poking his nose in here but if he thinks he does, he’s a little late holding the Tories to account as is Badenoch, his loyal little underling, in saying it is ‘long overdue’ which means her party should have done it. Lowe is about to shoot himself in the foot asking for nationalities of perpetrators as he may find many are officially ‘British’ and Farij will tell his Reform UK buddy to focus on colour and… Read more »
I see Rupert Lowe Reform UK MP demands the UK Government “publish a full nationality breakdown of those convicted for such offences”. Would Reform UK also like a breakdown of crimes committed in Wales with a full breakdown of where the criminals derive. For example, England, Wales, etc?
Probably yes.
The fact that Bad-Enoch even listens to Musk marks her as unsuitable to lead the Conservarive & Unionist party