Kemi Badenoch hits out at ‘endless negativity’ and Government-based solutions

Kemi Badenoch has hit out against “endless negativity” in British politics as she called for an end to over-reliance on the state for solving problems.

The Conservative leader also said Brexit had resulted in too much control for politicians, and not enough for ordinary people, in a piece for the Sunday Times.

Mrs Badenoch hit out at Reform UK’s characterisation that Britain is “broken” in the opinion piece.

Nigel Farage’s party has used the description as it lays the blame for the nation’s problems on the established political parties, Labour and the Tories.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Mrs Badenoch said: “This isn’t a broken country. It’s an extraordinary one, saddled with failing big Government.

“There is no better moment to walk away before the big state promises to change, swears this time will be different and asks for even more money.”

She added: “I’m tired of this misery, the endless negativity, the doom and gloom.”

The Tory leader said people had been pulled into a “toxic relationship” with the Government, where they expected the state to solve all problems.

“Statists” in Labour and Reform “convince themselves that the next government programme, spending package or announcement will finally do the trick”, she claimed.

The Brexit campaign’s motto of Take Back Control “was a great slogan”, she said, adding: “But in practice, too much of that control was handed to government, not to people.

“In Scotland and Wales, power devolved was power retained. It was all about politicians getting more involved in our lives — only this time from Holyrood or Cardiff Bay instead of Brussels.

“Reversing this starts with a worldview. Do you look at Britain and see a broken, incompetent country? Or do you see a curious, creative and clever people denied the control they were promised?

“There is a huge amount of life in this country that has been smothered by bad assumptions, bad incentives and bad government. Lift the weight and you will be amazed how fast people move.”