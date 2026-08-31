Kemi Badenoch replaces top Tory economic team in shadow Cabinet reshuffle

Kemi Badenoch has replaced another member of her top team, ousting Sir Mel Stride as shadow chancellor and appointing Andrew Griffith in his place.

The Conservative leader is carrying out a reshuffle of her shadow cabinet before Parliament’s return on Tuesday, and before the party’s conference in October.

Claire Coutinho, previously the shadow energy secretary, will replace Mr Griffith as shadow business secretary, while Sir Mel will join Tory big beasts Dame Priti Patel and Sir James Cleverly on the back benches amid the ongoing shake-up.

Dame Priti was replaced as shadow foreign secretary by Tom Tugendhat on Sunday.

Sir James announced on Saturday he will stand down as shadow housing secretary to take a run at the Tory candidacy for London mayor.

A senior Tory source said Mr Griffith had been appointed because of his “incredibly impressive financial and business background”, pointing to his work as a former Sky executive and as chairman of Just Eat.

They added: “While the Labour front bench has almost no private sector experience, Andrew’s experience means he not only knows but understands the many issues that businesses face and has a wealth of contacts in the business community.”

Mrs Badenoch paid tribute to Sir Mel’s work as shadow chancellor, and said: “Like Priti, Mel came into the job at an exceptionally difficult point for the Conservative Party.

“He brought experience, seriousness and stability when those things were badly needed. He helped us steady the ship, rebuild economic credibility and become an effective opposition, and I am genuinely grateful for his contribution.

“The Conservative Party would not have got where we are without his work and his very effective skewering of Rachel Reeves and her disastrous time as chancellor. Mel has been very supportive of the new economic team and the party, and been exceptionally loyal, and I will always be grateful to him for the work he has done.”

Sir Mel described his time in the senior Tory role as a “great honour”, and added: “The Conservative party must continue to champion an approach which is both radical and deliverable.

“It is essential that the next Conservative government does things very differently, backing business like never before and getting government out of the way. The Conservatives have a good story to tell on this now and one that I know will continue to grow stronger and stronger under Kemi’s leadership.

“I am now looking forward to continuing to make a real contribution to the Conservative team in Parliament and beyond, to build and amplify our vision for Britain, from the back benches.”

New shadow business secretary Ms Coutinho is currently on maternity leave. Her role will be covered by Conservative former minister Julia Lopez until the new year.

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