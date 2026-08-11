Kemi Badenoch says Andy Burnham should rule out autumn tax rises

Dave Clark, Press Association

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has urged Andy Burnham to rule out tax rises when Chancellor John Healey presents his first budget in the autumn.

Writing in the Daily Express, Mrs Badenoch said that any tax increases would potentially damage economic growth and add to the cost-of-living crisis.

She also said the Prime Minister needed to prioritise reducing the amount spent on welfare.

“If Andy Burnham wants to ease the cost of living, he must not raise taxes,” Mrs Badenoch said.

“A bit of money off bus fares and bills might sound nice, but the real reason life is too hard for too many right now is because taxes are too high, and the weekly shop is too expensive.

“The tax burden is the highest it’s ever been. Conservative governments must share some of the blame for this, but they had the Covid furlough scheme to pay for.

“Labour came into power promising lower taxes. Yet, from the ‘Jobs Tax’ national insurance hike, to the family farms and family business taxes, they have squeezed firms dry, forcing up prices and the costs of hiring staff. As a result, jobs and growth have disappeared.”

Mrs Badenoch added it was important that defence spending was increased in order to keep the country safe “in a world that is getting more and more dangerous”.

“What (Labour) should be talking about is how they intend to cut government spending, cut welfare and make sure our armed forces get the support they need. Instead, they’re talking about more taxes,” she said.

“Andy Burnham must rule out any new taxes this autumn. The alternative is more hardship and fewer jobs.”

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