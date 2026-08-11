Kemi Badenoch says Andy Burnham should rule out autumn tax rises
Dave Clark, Press Association
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has urged Andy Burnham to rule out tax rises when Chancellor John Healey presents his first budget in the autumn.
Writing in the Daily Express, Mrs Badenoch said that any tax increases would potentially damage economic growth and add to the cost-of-living crisis.
She also said the Prime Minister needed to prioritise reducing the amount spent on welfare.
“If Andy Burnham wants to ease the cost of living, he must not raise taxes,” Mrs Badenoch said.
“A bit of money off bus fares and bills might sound nice, but the real reason life is too hard for too many right now is because taxes are too high, and the weekly shop is too expensive.
“The tax burden is the highest it’s ever been. Conservative governments must share some of the blame for this, but they had the Covid furlough scheme to pay for.
“Labour came into power promising lower taxes. Yet, from the ‘Jobs Tax’ national insurance hike, to the family farms and family business taxes, they have squeezed firms dry, forcing up prices and the costs of hiring staff. As a result, jobs and growth have disappeared.”
Mrs Badenoch added it was important that defence spending was increased in order to keep the country safe “in a world that is getting more and more dangerous”.
“What (Labour) should be talking about is how they intend to cut government spending, cut welfare and make sure our armed forces get the support they need. Instead, they’re talking about more taxes,” she said.
“Andy Burnham must rule out any new taxes this autumn. The alternative is more hardship and fewer jobs.”
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“Kemi BadEnoch says” should be a new parlour game, spin the bottle on pointless words and join them up for a sentence.
Crossover with Reform game and get some real mental stuff.
‘Kemi Badenoch says’ – too much.
The mouths of right wing politicians and the shapes they make. Body language and facial expressions speak volumes. Twmp’s wyneb fel twll dyn…
How much was raised from the Dunkin’ Donuts human cull? Covid and war in Ukraine comes back so now it’s round two of the (not) ‘Fit for work’ financial asphyxiation programme for profoundly disabled people is it? She really is Badenough.
The NHS can’t keep up with her demands so it has to be ‘Death in the Community’
C in the C was a lingering death, let’s face it ‘three score and ten’ was the rule once and future so no sign of society giving up fags and booze and processed foods, heat waves and pandemics, it’s hardly worth the civil service hassle…
There needs to be proper tax rises so he should go big on the broader shoulders but sugar coat it with very visible GDP boosting cuts to confound the populists. Perhaps slash VAT on the high street and remove the NI discount enjoyed by those on salaries over £50k.
Now is the time for 2% wealth tax and especially on the large multi national corporations who somehow pay less tax than a 16 year old in part time employment.
Kemi Badenoch should stop hiring antisemitic white supremacists as ‘integration advisers’ if she desires serious appraisal of her professional judgement. Having said that I would only ever consider voting Tory at minimum six years after the sun boils all the Earth’s oceans.