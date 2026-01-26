Kemi Badenoch urged to be more centrist in battle with Reform UK

Conservative politicians Sir Andy Street and Baroness Ruth Davidson have urged their party to be more “centrist” to beat Reform UK at the polls.

The pair have launched a political movement, called Prosper UK, aimed at attracting millions of “politically homeless” voters.

The Tories, who are locked in a battle for voters with Reform, suffered their worst ever general election result in 2024.

Minutes after the press conference ended, former home secretary Suella Braverman became the latest Tory MP to defect, bringing the number of sitting MPs in Nigel Farage’s party to eight.

But at the Prosper UK launch event on Monday, reporters were told the Tories could win back voters from Reform by “being more centrist”.

The movement, which is not currently supported by any sitting MPs, backs Kemi Badenoch as party leader but urged her to offer a “broad policy”.

Co-chairman Sir Andy, the former mayor of the West Midlands, said he had already spoken to Mrs Badenoch about the movement and was “very encouraged” by their meeting.

“We have already had a very good conversation with Kemi Badenoch, and I describe it actually as a very mature conversation.

“She doesn’t necessarily agree with everything I think. I don’t disagree with everything she thinks, but that’s okay, and mature politicians recognise that that is positive in the debate.

“So actually, I thought it was an extremely good grounding for us now to launch this. I was very encouraged.”

He said the purpose of Prosper UK was “taking the battle to the populists”.

“The huge majority of Britons still consider themselves to be at the centre, and indeed at the centre-right,” he continued.

“Today is about the choice facing this country, and we want to move the choice on from a choice between a failing Labour Government and the populists.

“We are all fervent, proud Conservatives, committed Conservatives, and we believe the future has to be with a Conservative government.”

Prosper UK claims to have identified seven million people who do not feel there is a party representing them.

Co-chairwoman Lady Davidson, the former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, said: “We want Kemi Badenoch to be the next prime minister, but we need her to go into the next election armed with a broad policy offering which will shape the national debate and move this country forward.”

Appealing to potential voters, she said: “when we see professional politicians seemingly more eager to fight with each other than fix this country’s problems, isn’t it time that you step forward, because politics is simply too important to be left to the politicians.”

Asked about ongoing reset talks with the EU, vice chairman David Gauke said: “We’re not here as a single issue organisation that wants to reopen the whole Brexit debate.

“Within our supporters, there will be different views as to the precise nature of the relationship we have with the European Union.”

Shadow policing minister Matt Vickers said the Conservatives would welcome the “input”.

He told the Press Association: “Kemi has been very clear: We are the party of the right. We are going to deliver a stronger economy and stronger borders.

“We welcome people’s input on what we can do to fire up this economy, it is being trashed by this Government.

“We are the party of the right, and we’re very much going to occupy that space.”