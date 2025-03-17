Kendall promises welfare reforms ‘imminently’

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters on Monday that Sir Keir Starmer “has been clear there is both a moral and an economic case for fixing our broken social security system that’s holding our people back, and our country back”.

He added: “That is why tomorrow the Government will set out plans to overhaul the health and disability benefits system so it supports those who can work to do so, while protecting those who are most in need, and put the welfare system back on a more sustainable path.”

Asked if the reforms were being carried out because of the UK’s fiscal backdrop, the spokesman replied: “No, I think when you look at the fact that we have the highest level of working-age inactivity due to ill health in western Europe, we’re the only major economy whose employment rate hasn’t recovered since the pandemic, there is a duty to fix the broken system that is letting millions of people in this country down.”

It comes as Andy Burnham has urged “caution on how changes are made”, after an outcry from some Labour MPs over the reforms.

Writing in The Times, the mayor of Greater Manchester said that Sir Keir is “right” and “the British state is not sustainable in its current form”, but said the Government should focus on helping people into work rather than simply cutting benefits.

He said: “I would share concerns about changing support and eligibility to benefits while leaving the top-down system broadly in place. It would trap too many people in poverty.

“And to be clear: there is no case in any scenario for cutting the support available to disabled people who are unable to work.”